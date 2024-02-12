Every Team's Odds for Next Year's Super Bowl in 2025; 49ers Listed as Favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 but the team they beat is more of a favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2025. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the San Francisco 49ers as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next year.
The 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVIIII is +600, meaning a bettor would have to wager $100 to get a total payout of $700.
Meanwhile the back-to-back champion Chiefs are right behind them at +850. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 59, they would become the first NFL franchise to win three straight Super Bowls.
Rounding out the Top 5 favorites are the Baltimore Ravens at +1000, Buffalo Bills +1200, and Cincinnati Bengals at +1500.
According to the oddsmakers, the Carolina Panthers are the least likely team to win the Super Bowl next year with odds of +25000.
Super Bowl XLVIIII is in New Orleans and the AFC and NFC champions will play at the Super Dome on February 9th, 2025.
Super Bowl Odds for 2025
Here are every team's future odds to win the Super Bowl next year:
- San Francisco 49ers +600
- Kansas City Chiefs +850
- Baltimore Ravens +1000
- Buffalo Bills +1200
- Cincinnati Bengals +1500
- Detroit Lions +1700
- Miami Dolphins +2000
- Dallas Cowboys +2000
- Philadelphia Eagles +2200
- Green Bay Packers +2500
- Houston Texans +2500
- New York Jets +3000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +3300
- Los Angeles Chargers +3500
- Los Angeles Rams +3500
- Chicago Bears +4000
- Cleveland Browns +5000
- Atlanta Falcons +5000
- Minnesota Vikings +6000
- Indianapolis Colts +6000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7500
- Arizona Cardinals +8000
- New Orleans Saints +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +10000
- Denver Broncos +10000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +10000
- Seattle Seahawks +10000
- New England Patriots +12500
- Washington Commanders +15000
- New York Giants +15000
- Tennessee Titans +15000
- Carolina Panthers +25000
