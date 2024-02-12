Every Team's Odds for Next Year's Super Bowl in 2025; 49ers Listed as Favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 but the team they beat is more of a favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2025. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the San Francisco 49ers as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next year.

The 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVIIII is +600, meaning a bettor would have to wager $100 to get a total payout of $700.

Meanwhile the back-to-back champion Chiefs are right behind them at +850. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 59, they would become the first NFL franchise to win three straight Super Bowls.

Rounding out the Top 5 favorites are the Baltimore Ravens at +1000, Buffalo Bills +1200, and Cincinnati Bengals at +1500.

According to the oddsmakers, the Carolina Panthers are the least likely team to win the Super Bowl next year with odds of +25000.

Super Bowl XLVIIII is in New Orleans and the AFC and NFC champions will play at the Super Dome on February 9th, 2025.

Super Bowl Odds for 2025

Here are every team's future odds to win the Super Bowl next year:

San Francisco 49ers +600

Kansas City Chiefs +850

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Buffalo Bills +1200

Cincinnati Bengals +1500

Detroit Lions +1700

Miami Dolphins +2000

Dallas Cowboys +2000

Philadelphia Eagles +2200

Green Bay Packers +2500

Houston Texans +2500

New York Jets +3000

Jacksonville Jaguars +3300

Los Angeles Chargers +3500

Los Angeles Rams +3500

Chicago Bears +4000

Cleveland Browns +5000

Atlanta Falcons +5000

Minnesota Vikings +6000

Indianapolis Colts +6000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7500

Arizona Cardinals +8000

New Orleans Saints +8000

Las Vegas Raiders +10000

Denver Broncos +10000

Pittsburgh Steelers +10000

Seattle Seahawks +10000

New England Patriots +12500

Washington Commanders +15000

New York Giants +15000

Tennessee Titans +15000

Carolina Panthers +25000

