Feat of the Week

GIRLS

Kately Cornett, So., Concord

There were plenty of huge outings, but Cornett has been on it this past week, particularly against Class 3A power Melbourne. The sophomore put up 36 points to lead the Lady Pirates to a 71-57 victory. That output came three days after she scored 35 points in a win over Bald Knob.

BOYS

Hayden Cathey, Jr., Hermitage

It's not every day that a junior becomes a school's leading scorer, but that's what Cathey did Tuesday night. He had 38 points to carry Hermitage past Hampton 70-63 in his team's regular-season finale. That total gave him 1,059 points for his career with the Hermits.