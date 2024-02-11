FORMAT Festival declares it’s taking a break

BENTONVILLE -- There won't be a FORMAT Festival this year, according to an announcement Friday on the festival's Facebook page and website.

"It has always been our intention to hold FORMAT annually, however, we have made the decision to take a pause in 2024," the Facebook post states. "As music, art and technology continue to grow and progress forward, so shall FORMAT, and we will spend this next year reimagining elements of the festival to ensure we continue to deliver exciting and new experiences for our dedicated fans."

Dozens of musicians performed and the work of numerous visual artists was featured during last year's FORMAT festival, which was held over three days in September at the Momentary in Bentonville. Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges were among the musical acts.

The first festival was held in September 2022 at Sugar Creek Airstrip, just outside the city on Price Coffee Road.

FORMAT stands for "For Music + Art + Technology."