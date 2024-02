Girls rankings

High school basketball rankings – Erick Taylor

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. Farmington;4A-1;30-1

COMMENT Balance, balance and even more balance for this band of Lady Cardinals.

2. Conway;6A-Central;20-7

COMMENT Bohanon delivers as Conway picked up marquee win over Link Academy.

3. Fort Smith Northside;6A-West;22-3

COMMENT Bentonville West upcoming before Lady Bears take on No. 10 Fayetteville.

4. Cabot;6A-Central;24-4

COMMENT Both of the Cook sisters have surpassed 1,000 points for their careers.

5. North Little Rock;6A-Central;23-4

COMMENT Starters accounted for 58 of NLR's 65 points Friday against Jonesboro.

6. Greenwood;5A-West;20-4

COMMENT The Lady Bulldogs have a reason to put a lot of their trust in Trusty.

7. Nashville;4A-7;23-4

COMMENT Scrapperettes have been dominant during their 16-game winning streak.

8. Vilonia;5A-West;19-6

COMMENT Mannion and Co. are close to wrapping up the 5A-Central Conference title.

9. Bergman;3A-1;34-2

COMMENT It seems like forever since Bergman has lost ... three months to be exact.

10. Fayetteville;6A-West;19-7

COMMENT Rimmer's team clamped down defensively in beating Springdale, Heritage.

CLASS 6A

1. Conway;20-7

2. Fort Smith Northside;22-3

3. Cabot;24-4

4. North Little Rock;23-4

5. Fayetteville;19-7

6. Springdale;20-5

CLASS 5A

1. Greenwood;20-4

2. Vilonia;19-6

3. Greene Co. Tech;22-5

4. Searcy;20-5

5. Russellville;18-6

6. Mountain Home;20-6

CLASS 4A

1. Farmington;30-1

2. Nashville;23-4

3. Morrilton;25-1

4. Brookland;27-2

5. Forrest City;23-6

6. Dardanelle;20-6

CLASS 3A

1. Bergman;34-2

2. Fouke;30-0

3. Lamar;22-5

4. Salem;22-6

5. Jessieville;26-3

6. Mayflower;20-6

CLASS 2A

1. Mount Vernon-Enola;34-0

2. Mansfield;24-0

3. Riverside;25-5

4. Acorn;26-5

5. Bigelow;19-9

6. Barton;24-3

CLASS 1A

1. Mammoth Spring;32-4

2. Norfork;26-1

3. Marked Tree;25-4

4. Wonderview;19-5

5. Concord;27-6

6. Taylor;24-7