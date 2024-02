Great American Conference scores and schedules

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Cent. Missouri 11-2, Arkansas Tech 3-1

Cent. Oklahoma 4-5, Ark.-Monticello 0-2

Fort Hays State 4-6, East Central (Okla.) 3-1

Harding 8-5, Southwest Baptist 3-1

NE Oklahoma State 17-6, Southern Nazarene 3-2

NW Missouri State 15, Henderson State 6

NW Oklahoma State 5-10, Truman State 2-4

Missouri Southern 6-5, Ouachita Baptist 0-1

Oklahoma Baptist 10, New Mexico Highlands 8

SE Oklahoma State 12-10, Newman (Kan.) 11-5

SW Oklahoma State 6-6, Adams State 1-3

Maryville at Southern Arkansas, ccd.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech 87, Oklahoma Baptist 54

Harding 77, Southern Nazarene 57

Henderson State 62, SW Oklahoma State 53

Ouachita Baptist 87, NW Oklahoma State 80

Southern Arkansas 76, SE Oklahoma State 61

East Central (Okla.) 52, Ark.-Monticello 50

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech 82, Oklahoma Baptist 78

Harding 88, Southern Nazarene 58

East Central (Okla.) 55, Ark.-Monticello 53

NW Oklahoma State 82, Ouachita Bpatist 78, OT

SE Oklahoma State 73, Southern Arkansas 71

SW Oklahoma State 84, Henderson State 78

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech 9, Truman State 1 (5)

Arkansas Tech 4, Missouri Western 0

Cent. Missouri 3, SE Oklahoma State 2

Cent. Oklahoma 12, Southern Nazarene 1

East Central (Okla.) 3, Missouri S&T 1

Emporia State 10, Harding 9

Fort Hays State 4, SW Oklahoma State 0

Henderson State 5, Delta State 3 (5)

Ill.-Springfield 9, Harding 8

NW Missouri State 13, SW Oklahoma State 8

NW Oklahoma State 7, Midwestern (Texas) State 1

Oklahoma Baptist 5, Rogers State 3

Oklahoma Christian 4, Oklahoma Baptist 3

SE Oklahoma State 12, Drury 1 (5)

Southern Nazarene 4, Pittsburg (Kan.) State 1

Texas-Tyler 8, Southern Arkansas 0 (6)

Washburn 8, Southern Arkansas 7 (9)

William Jewell 3, East Central (Okla.) 0

Ark.-Monticello vs. Newman (Kan.), (n)

Ark.-Monticello vs. Drury, (n)

NW Oklahoma State at Cameron, (n)

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Southern Arkansas 4, Angelo State 2

Dallas Baptist 4, Henderson State 0

Henderson State 5, Christian Brothers 0

Delta State at Southern Arkansas, ppd.

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central and subject to change

BASEBALL

Adams State at SW Oklahoma State, noon

Cent. Oklahoma at Ark.-Monticello, noon

NW Missouri State at Henderson State, noon

Truman State at NW Oklahoma State, noon

Arkansas Tech at Cent. Missouri, 1 p.m.

Newman (Kan.) at SE Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Maryville at Southern Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Missouri Southern, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Delta State at Henderson State, 10 a.m.

SW Oklahoma State vs. Fort Hays State+, ccd.

Ark.-Monticello vs. Texas-Tyler*, ccd.

Arkansas Tech vs. Cent. Missouri*, ccd.

Harding vs. Washburn*, ccd.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Missouri Western*, ccd.

Southern Arkansas vs. NE Oklahoma State*, ccd.

SW Oklahoma State vs. Midwestern State+, ccd.

Ark.-Monticello vs. NE Oklahoma State*, ccd.

Arkansas Tech vs. Emporia State*, ccd.

Harding vs. Truman State*, ccd.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Missouri Southern*, ccd.

*at Bentonville +at Wichita Falls, Texas

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Harding at Mississippi College, noon