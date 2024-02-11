Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, said it was "great to see my Doppelganger" Chris Coons, Democratic senator of Delaware, during the German leader's trip to Washington to encourage U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Gilbert Ortega, owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries in Scottsdale, Ariz., will not face charges in connection with a racially charged altercation with indigenous dancers as "the incident did not rise to the point of criminality," the city attorney's office said.

Rendon Dietzmann, 32, who also goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube, was arrested in Justin, Texas, on a warrant out of El Paso County, Colo., that suspects him of driving over 150 mph on Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Denver, squeezing through small gaps between vehicles and weaving between lanes and the highway shoulder, authorities said.

Wavis Jordan, coroner in Cape Girardeau County, Mo., was temporarily removed from office pending further review as authorities accuse him of stealing cash from a dead person and misstating the causes of death for several people.

Rodney Watkins, 55, a former youth skateboarding coach, was convicted of sexually assaulting six children he was able to access through Powerfulnailya, a skateboarding club he founded and ran, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Tiffani Gish, 50, of Houston, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release for leaving voicemails threatening to kill a Florida judge who is overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents while claiming to be a member of several military combat units, authorities said.

Brett Elmore, general manager of WJLX radio in Jasper, Ala., said "the community has lost its sound and lost its voice" after the station's 200-foot tower and broadcasting equipment was stolen.

Jamie Gonzalez-Farias, 69, a former Catholic priest in South Carolina, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for trying to sexually assault a boy and showing him pornography.

Alex Zdan, 38, a former TV reporter, joined the Republican field of candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who's facing federal corruption charges.