LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: 10 appointed to Public Safety Commission | Internet down at libraries

Public safety panel members endorsed

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday confirmed the first group of individuals to the city's new Public Safety Commission.

City board members voted to create the commission last October.

Commission members will be tasked with bringing forward crime-reduction policy proposals for the city board's consideration.

The initial set of members will serve terms of one, two, three or four years so their terms do not all expire at once. Their successors will serve four-year terms.

The ordinance that established the commission calls for 13 members: one from each of the city's seven wards and six at-large representatives.

Ten people were appointed on Tuesday. Deputy City Clerk Alli Segars said via email that the members will draw for term dates during their first meeting.

Segars provided the following list of appointees:

Carolyn Hobbs (Ward 1)

Seth Ward III (Ward 3)

James Doyle (Ward 4)

Johnny Gilbert (Ward 5)

Kambrei Charles (Ward 6)

William Farmer (Ward 7)

Zeornee Herts (at-large)

Willie Davis (at-large)

Billy Burris (at-large)

Anna Morshedi (at-large)

Internet disruption hits library system

The internet was down at all branches of the Central Arkansas Library System as of last week.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the library system wrote of "a network disruption that may affect Internet access at all CALS locations for several days."

Digital items were still available through services like Libby, according to the library system.

"We're investigating the activity that caused the network disruption and hope to have more details and be back online early next week," spokesperson Tameka Lee wrote in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday afternoon.

King memorial group picks Long

Raymond Long, a Little Rock resident, has been selected for the Memorial Foundation's Social Justice Fellows Program for 2024, according to a news release issued on Thursday.

The mission of the Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) group, is to promote the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington and support its upkeep, according to its website.

Long is the corporate giving program officer for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Fifty "emerging leaders" from around the country will participate in the third edition of the program, the news release said.

Through an eight-week virtual curriculum, Long and other fellows "will learn to build a community of support with like-minded leaders, explore high-impact practices that move communities to activism, and develop an understanding of leadership for long-term sustainable community change," according to the news release.