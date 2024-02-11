LIVE! A Music Calendar

LIVE! Music: Music festivals carry the promise of spring and concerts by Molly Tuttle, Valerie June, Jason Isbell and more

Valerie June, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys join FreshGrass lineup

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Aoife O'Donovan headlines FreshGrass at The Momentary in Bentonville this year. She also presents “America, Come,” with the FreshGrass Chamber Orchestra. Tickets are $160 for adult general admission; $45 for ages 7 to 16; adult VIP passes are $375. (Courtesy Photo)

The final lineup for Bentonville's two-day, all-ages festival, FreshGrass, has dropped with late additions from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Valerie June and The Po' Ramblin' Boys, among others.

Taking