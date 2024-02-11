Local notes: Citywide Garage Sale; Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame seeks nominations; Salute to Veterans

Rogers Historical Museum

The Rogers Historical Museum invites kids ages 6-12 to come to the museum the third week in March for Spring Break at the Museum: Pioneer Days! Join us on March 19 and 21 for this two-day history program where kids will learn about some of the early settlers that made their home in Benton County in the mid-19th century and their ways of self-sufficient living in the rural Ozarks. Each day features a different 45-minutes program and includes a themed lesson and hands-on activity. Sessions begin at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. each day.

March 19: Butter Making. The butter in our refrigerators today usually comes from the grocery store, but in the 1800s Pioneers and their kids made their own butter. Learn how they made it and then make your own. Once you have made your butter you'll get to sample it on bread supplied by Downtown Rogers bakery Baked by Kori.

March 21: Tin Lanterns. From blacksmiths to tinsmiths, pioneers made a lot of the objects they needed in their daily lives. From horseshoes to nails and mugs to lanterns, learn about the importance of these jobs in the 1800s and then make your own tin lanterns!

This is a free program, but a timed registration is required for each day's session with the option to register for one day or both. Sign up is only required for children, but parents/guardians are asked to stay with their children during the program.

Information: rogershistoricalmuseum.org/pioneer-days or (479) 621-1154.

Volunteers

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks invites the Northwest Arkansas community to attend their upcoming Volunteer Orientation & Recruitment event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Botanical Garden, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

The beginning of a new year marks the perfect time to embark on a fulfilling journey, and BGO welcomes those who are eager to make a difference in their community.

BGO volunteers are considered part of the organization's team. Unlike many public gardens, the garden you see today is the result of a volunteer-led, grassroots effort. Without the ongoing hard work and passion of volunteers, the Garden would not be what it is today.

Not only do volunteers get to grow a local nonprofit, but they also get the opportunity to connect with nature, gain skills & experience, support conservation & sustainability efforts, engage with the local community, foster curiosity through environmental education, make lifelong friendships, and so much more.

The Volunteer Orientation and Recruitment event promises an insightful look into the various volunteer opportunities available at the Garden, including education, sustainability, gardening, event hospitality, community outreach, and more. The event will conclude with a guided tour of the Garden.

Information: bgozarks.org or email sgaskin@bgozarks.org.

Free Legal Aid

There will be a walk-in clinic for veterans who need help with a civil legal need from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville or 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Mental Health Clinic, Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Civil legal services include:

Domestic services including divorce, custody and visitation, child support, modifications, paternity, adoption, name change, minor/adult guardianship, orders of protection, domestic violence and more

Housing services including landlord/tenant, evictions, housing discrimination, foreclosure, disaster relief and simple deeds

Benefits including medicaid, unemployment, social security, employment discrimination, disability rights/benefits, workers compensation and school loans

Other services include wills and estates, power of attorney, chapter 7 bankruptcy, record sealing/expungement, income tax and more.

Information: (800) 952-9243 or arlegalaid.org.

Taxpayer Clinic

Legal Aid of Arkansas is offering low income taxpayer clinics in Northwest Arkansas. Legal Aid of Arkansas is a free, confidential service for low-income taxpayers with tax problems and controversies in English, Spanish and Marshallese. The LITC can assist you with refunds due, identity theft, another taxpayer claimed children, math errors on tax returns, negotiations or settling of debt with the IRS, IRS letters, etc. The LITC does not generally provide tax preparation serves.

The clinics will be offered in two locations:

JTL Shop, 614 E. Emma Ave., room 118 in Springdale, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fayetteville Public Library First Security Board Room, Level 1, 6401 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville, Tuesday and Thursday and the first and third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinics are by appointment only.

Information: (479) 246-0104.

Salute to Veteran Patients

Each year during the month of February, the Department of Veterans Affairs pays tribute to veterans with the National Salute to Veteran Patients. Join them this year to visit and honor veteran patients at this annual event.

The Salute to Veteran Patients can be made any time between 10 a.m. and noon Feb. 14 in the main lobby of building 21, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A staff tour guide will escort visitors while visiting patients and distributing valentines made by local school children.

Information: (479) 444-5060 or email sue.hess@va.gov or jenifer.kruse@va.gov.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage as severe winter weather has further impacted the ability to rebuild the blood supply. Blood donors are urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

The national blood supply remains at critically low levels. Blood drives have been canceled in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood. As a result, nearly 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month alone. In addition to dangerous road conditions, many Americans have dealt with flight and shipping delays, and the Red Cross is no different. Snow, ice and extreme temperatures have made it tougher to move vital blood products across the Red Cross network, affecting deliveries to hospitals in some locations.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give through February, will receive a $20 amazon.com gift card by email.

The nation is currently facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. When fewer people donate blood, any disruption to blood donations -- like recent weather systems -- can have a huge effect on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion. Generous blood donors are vital to ensuring those in need of transfusions have access to lifesaving care.

Since announcing an emergency blood shortage earlier this month, thousands of donors across the country have answered the call to help. In appreciation for all those who take the time to help save lives, the Red Cross is pleased to launch an all-new Blood Donor Rewards program. This program offers a new way for the Red Cross to say thank you for the generous donations that are critical to patients counting on lifesaving care. All donors will now earn points for their donations that accumulate each time they roll up a sleeve to give. Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1 and they can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim an exclusive Red Cross merchandise item in the next calendar year.

Information: redcrossblood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

Gowntastic

Freedom Finders AR and the Northwest Arkansas Single Moms Club will hold Gowntastic, a formals drive. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at Hyatt House, 1803 S. 52nd St. in Rogers.

Gowns and formals will be given at no cost to deserving teens. There is a $5 donation per family at the door. Each teen who attends will automatically be entered in a raffle featuring goods and services donated by local businesses. Winnings include makeup, manicures, hair styling, facials, floral arrangements, restaurant gift cards and more. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information on donating, volunteering or attending the event visit the Facebook page NWA Gown-tastic Formals Drive. Monetary donations will be given directly to the nonprofit Freedom Finder of Arkansas unless otherwise specified for the event.

Information: nwasinglemomsclub@gmail.com.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Feb. 11: 2-4 pm, OLLI Spring Open House. Open to the public. Join us for snacks and drinks while you learn about what classes OLLI is offering this spring. OLLI Office at 481 South Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Feb. 13: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Silas Hunt Documentary. This documentary by Brian Petty chronicles the life of Silas Hunt from his birth in segregated Arkansas, his heroic military service during WWII, to his historic entrance into the U of A in 1948. This act is said to have set in motion the integration of higher education in the South. Class meets at 481 S. Shiloh Drive; members $19, nonmembers $34

Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wit and Wisdom of Aging 2024. Aging is part of living. This program will provide the most current information on all angles of aging. Class meets at 481 S. Shiloh Drive; $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Women's Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame (AWHOF) is seeking nominations for the 2024 Induction Class.

The AWHOF was created to honor, in perpetuity, women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state. Each year, the AWHOF inducts contemporary (living) or historical (deceased) women who have been born in and achieved prominence within the state, or been a resident of Arkansas for an extended period after achieving prominence here or elsewhere and have:

made significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise.

affected the social, cultural, economic or political well being of the community, state or nation.

elevated the status of women and positively impacted women and girls.

helped open new frontiers for women and for society in general.

inspired others by their example.

Nominees are not limited to a certain field or accomplishment and can include pioneers, philanthropists, educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, business leaders and political figures.

Nominations must be submitted by March 8. The 2024 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Visitors to the website will find more information about the event, criteria for nomination, nomination forms and the hall's past inductees.

Information: arwomenshalloffame.com.

ARcare Foundation

The ARcare Foundation recently received a transformative donation that has the potential to improve the health outcomes of those living in the Northwest Arkansas region. Through this generous van donation, the organization will be able to prioritize its aim of aiding patients who may not have reliable transportation and focus on its commitment to providing accessible healthcare to all.

Avis Bailey, the principal owner of Superior Nissan in Fayetteville, kindly donated a special transportation van that will be used for ARcare patients in the NWA region. The vehicle arrives at a critical moment, resolving a particular concern raised by an ARcare provider about the difficulties with transportation experienced by those reentering the community after incarceration into transitional housing in Springdale.

The donation's origins were explained by David Orr, Director of the ARcare Foundation. A clinician at the ARcare clinic in Springdale brought to light the challenges with transportation that patients living in transitional housing were encountering. Due to restricted transportation, many were "timing out" of their housing, which interfered with their therapy. After visiting Bailey at the dealership, she graciously agreed to personally donate the van to these patients after learning about the need.

Information: arcare.net.

Citywide sale

The annual City of Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale is set for the last weekend in April, starting at 8 a.m. each day Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.

Plan to set up your sale to make some extra cash and let the city do the advertising.

Or if you'd rather shop, spend the weekend finding treasures at the more that 400 participating addresses, grabbing lunch or dinner at one of Bella Vista's local eateries, and enjoy Bella Vista.

Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before or during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc.

Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items you will be selling, to info@bellavistaar.gov, using Garage Sale as the subject line.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at clapp@bellavistaar.gov. Businesses are encouraged to participate in this event by hosting a sidewalk sale, offering promotions for garage sale shoppers and diners or whatever you choose, and that information will be included plus your business' branding on the website and social channels for shoppers to see.

For more information: bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.