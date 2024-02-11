Local stores offer ‘Swan Lake’ deals; fashion-show designers named

'Noir & Blanc'

"Are you more like 'Odette,' the demure White Swan, or 'Odile,' the elusive Black Swan?" asks a news release announcing Ballet Arkansas' creation of a "Noir & Blanc" apparel and fine jewelry partnership with local businesses. The public is invited to "embrace their inner Odette or Odile" when attending the production of "Swan Lake," slated to glide into Robinson Center Performance Hall on Saturday and Feb. 18.

Ballet Arkansas' partners -- Jones & Sons, Barbara/Jean, B Barnett, Companions, Tulips, Vesta's, BC Two and Dillard's -- are offering exclusive discounts, styling services and a selection of Swan Lake-inspired apparel and fine jewelry. Special perks, unique to each business, are designed to encourage attendance of the ballet wearing "black or white garb and glamour." Odette, and Odile and other "Swan Lake" characters are making special appearances at the stores.

Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas executive and artistic director, credits board member Stacey Sebree with the idea for "Noir & Blanc."

"She and I were discussing ways to promote the goods and services of small businesses and get people excited to come see the production in black or white attire," he says in the news release. "We agreed that the ballet features both light and dark themes and both colors tend to flatter and showcase the individuality of the wearer. Stacey thought it would be fun to see how people play with this theme while expressing themselves in ways that tie to the thematic elements of the production, and so 'Noir & Blanc' was born.

"We are so grateful for the support of these fine retailers and could not be happier with the outcome."

Designers Choice

Congratulations to the individuals who will -- as was recently announced by Designers Choice Fashion Review -- be showing their fashionable creations during the big runway-show fundraiser for the Timmons Arts Foundation, held each spring at The Venue at Westwind: Bruce Brown, Bruce Davis, Lyza Faye, Tiena Gwin, Amber Henson, Reia Janay, Tierra Macon and Braylin Ousley. The 2024 Designers Choice, usually held the first Saturday in April, is slated for April 20 this year, giving way to the solar-eclipse events.

More information on the event, including time and ticket information, will come later.

A crocheted pantsuit by Tiffany Ro graces the runway at Designers Choice Fashion Preview, held April 1, 2023, at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock and benefiting the Timmons Arts Foundation. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

