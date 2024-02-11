Magnitude 5.7 quake gives Hawaii a jolt

HONOLULU -- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the world's largest active volcano Friday -- Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii -- knocking items off shelves and cutting power in a nearby town but not immediately prompting reports of serious damage.

The earthquake, which didn't cause a tsunami and which the U.S. Geological Survey initially reported as magnitude 6.3, was centered on Mauna Loa's southern flank at a depth of 23 miles, 1.3 miles southwest of Pahala.

There was a power outage affecting about 300 customers in Naalehu that appeared to be related to the earthquake, said Darren Pai, spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric Company.

The earthquake struck after 10 a.m. local time, less than two hours before an unrelated quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook Southern California.

Friday's earthquake could be felt in Honolulu. Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth was at a cardiologist appointment there and initially thought he was experiencing side effects from a procedure: "All of a sudden I felt like I was getting dizzy."

He said he immediately got on the phone with his emergency management officials when he realized it was an earthquake, and he was heading to the Honolulu airport to try to get an earlier flight back.

Nigerian banker among dead in crash

The CEO of one of Nigeria's largest banks was killed on Friday along with his wife and son when a helicopter they were riding in crashed near Interstate 15 in Southern California's Mojave Desert.

Herbert Wigwe, chief executive of Access Bank, was among the six people on board when the helicopter crashed shortly after 10 p.m. Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chair of NGX Group, the Nigerian stock exchange, was also killed.

Their deaths were confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who is now the director general of the World Trade Organization.

"Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe ... his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash," Okonjo-Iweala wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace."

The San Bernardino County sheriff's office would not confirm that anyone had died or how many people were on the helicopter. In an emailed statement, however, the department said they had located no survivors and that coroner's investigators were on the scene.

GOP congressman won't seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. -- U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a key Republican congressman who has spearheaded House pushback against the Chinese government, announced Saturday he won't run for a fifth term. The announcement comes just days after he angered his fellow Republicans by refusing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The GOP has been looking to oust Mayorkas as a way to punish the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. A House impeachment vote Tuesday fell just one vote short.

Gallagher was one of three Republicans who opposed impeachment.

Gallagher did not mention the impeachment vote in a statement announcing his retirement, saying only that he doesn't want to grow old in Washington. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the backlash over the impeachment vote did not play a role in his decision.

"I feel, honestly, like people get it, and they can accept the fact that they don't have to agree with you 100%," he told the newspaper.

Voicemails The Associated Press left Saturday at his offices in Washington and Wisconsin weren't immediately returned.

Hunt goes on for suspect in Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. -- Law enforcement in eastern Tennessee continued their search Saturday for a man who is accused of fatally shooting one sheriff's deputy and injuring another during a traffic stop.

More than $80,000 in reward money has been pledged for information leading to the arrest of 42-year-old Kenneth DeHart, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has issued warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Thursday shootings.

Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, was killed in the shooting, while Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, was treated at a hospital and released, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Law enforcement officers were expected Saturday afternoon to conduct a "nontactical ground search" in an area northeast of Maryville where DeHart's vehicle was found abandoned, WBIR-TV in Knoxville reported.

Ryan Desmond, the district attorney general for Blount County, said Friday that DeHart's brother had been arrested and charged with being an accessory for aiding the suspect after the homicide.

A woman identified by media outlets as the shooting suspect's girlfriend also was arrested on an accessory charge Thursday night in adjoining Sevier County, where records show she was also jailed Saturday.



