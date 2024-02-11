Movement Hub showcases dances in progress Feb. 17

by Becca Martin-Brown

Dancers Lily Hill (front), Grace Cracchiolo and Lacey Tisdale perform at a previous NWA Movement Hub event. (Courtesy Photo)

Dance, says practitioner Karen Castleman, is one of those things we think we're supposed to grow out of doing. That misapprehension is one of the things she wants to change within the arts ecosystem of Northwest Arkansas.

Castleman,