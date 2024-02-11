NBA Arkansans

On active rosters through Friday's games

PLAYER (CONNECTION)TEAMGFG-FGAPCT.3-3PAPCT.FT-FTAPCT.RPGPPG

Patrick Beverley (Hogs)MIL47106-27442.937-11233.051-6381.03.16.3

Anthony Black (Hogs)ORL4887-17649.424-6338.140-6165.62.25.0

Ricky Council IV (Hogs)PHI11115-2951.73-742.922-2781.50.95.0

D. Gafford (El Dorado/Hogs)DAL45203-29469.00-00.084-11970.68.010.9

I. Joe (FS Northside/Hogs)OKC47139-30146.295-22442.432-3884.22.48.6

Malik Monk (Bentonville)SAC50259-57744.9113-29937.8117-14580.72.715.0

Moses Moody (NLR/Hogs)GS37114-23847.941-11535.745-5778.93.08.5

Bobby Portis (LR Hall/Hogs)MIL53267-54149.461-16038.170-8978.76.912.5

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge)LAL54294-60348.892-25635.9169-19785.83.915.7

Nick Smith Jr. (NLR/Hogs)CHA3688-21740.651-11345.111-1384.61.56.6

Stanley Umude (Hogs)DET1625.52-48.117-3154.822-2491.71.95.6

Jordan Walsh (Hogs)BOS31-250.00-00.00-00.02.00.7

J. Williams (FSN/Hogs)OKC4355-14238.731-9034.416-1984.23.23.7

NBA G LEAGUE

PLAYER (CONNECTION)TEAMGFG-FGAPCT.3-3PAPCT.FT-FTAPCT.RPGPPG

Mason Jones (Hogs)STO1360-10656.638-7252.814-1973.73.313.5

Au'Diese Toney (Hogs)SCW1365-12352.818-4540.010-1566.74.312.6

Stanley Umude (Hogs)MCC1274-17741.840-10936.712-1770.65.817.6

Jordan Walsh (Hogs)MNE1585-20341.934-9535.819-2770.47.815.5

Jimmy Whitt (Hogs)GRG1234-5957.60-00.04-580.02.76.2

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.