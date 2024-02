NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Boston523211973178135

Florida523315470167131

Tampa Bay532820561182175

Toronto502616860176162

Detroit512718660180164

Montreal512122850143180

Buffalo512225448148160

Ottawa482125244163173

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

NY Rangers523316369170147

Carolina513016565171149

Philadelphia532819662156152

NY Islanders5222181256154175

New Jersey502521454169177

Pittsburgh492319753144131

Washington502320753122155

Columbus5116251042150188

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Dallas523214670192159

Colorado533217468196169

Winnipeg503114567151117

St. Louis502721256144154

Nashville512623254153160

Minnesota512323551154169

Arizona492323349145150

Chicago521435331109183

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Vancouver523412674192137

Vegas523115668169141

Edmonton473016161166130

Los Angeles4823151056152132

Calgary522522555163161

Seattle5121201052142150

Anaheim511831238132175

San Jose511432533107199

NOTE Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 3, Buffalo 1

Dallas 3, Montreal 2

Calgary 5, NY Islanders 2

Detroit 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Washington 3, Boston 0

Florida 4, Colorado 0

Winnipeg 2, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 1, New Jersey 0, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2

Arizona at Nashville, (n)

Edmonton at Los Angeles, (n)

Today's Games

All times Central

St. Louis at Montreal, noon

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Seattle at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.