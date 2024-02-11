Numerous road closures planned this week for Little Rock, North Little Rock

Construction work on Interstate 30 this week will cause numerous road closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock, an Arkansas Department of Transportation news release states.

Most of the closures will begin Monday, although one, a full closure of Third Street between Mahlon Martin and Ferry streets in Little Rock, was slated to run from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Starting Monday, construction during the day is planned to fully shut down President Clinton Avenue between Mahlon Martin and Ferry streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a detour on Third Street.

The other scheduled full closure was a 24-hour closure of the westbound lanes of Riverfront Drive between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock, during which time the eastbound lanes will be converted to handle two-way traffic, the release states.

Both daytime -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- and overnight -- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. -- single-lane closures in North Little Rock were projected to affect the southbound lane of Cypress Street between Fifth Street and Broadway; Broadway between Magnolia and Pine streets and the northbound lane of Locust Street between Broadway and Fifth Street and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street.

During the day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., there are scheduled single-lane closures on the I-30 frontage roads between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

The section of I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock was slated for single and double lane closures overnight as were I-30 and I-40 lanes and ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock.