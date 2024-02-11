GOLF

Johnson wins in Vegas

Dustin Johnson won LIV Golf Las Vegas on Saturday in windy and chilly conditions for his third victory on the Saudi-funded tour, pulling ahead with a birdie on No. 17 and closing with a par to edge Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch by a stroke. Johnson shot a 1-under 69 to finish at 12-under 198 at Las Vegas Country Club, breaking out of a late six-way tie on another day with the temperature barely climbing into the 50s in the shadow of the Super Bowl. Johnson opened with a birdie on the par-5 first, then dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 6, 9 and 11. The two-time major champion rallied with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 -- holing a 12-footer on the par-4 17th -- and made the par save on the par-4 18th for the victory, hitting to 12 feet from the rough and two-putting. Gooch shot a 67, and Uihlein finished with a 68.

Three tied at Qatar

Rasmus Hojgaard, Rikuya Hoshino and Ugo Coussard were tied for the lead after the third round of the Qatar Masters on Saturday, with the top eight on the leaderboard separated by just two shots. Hojgaard -- at No. 68, the highest-ranked player in the field -- and Coussard both shot 5-under 67s to move to 10-under par overall. Hoshino, who was playing in the last group, joined them by making birdie at No. 17 and parring the last for a 69. Australian golfer Haydn Barron, who led by two strokes after the second round, shot 74 and was on 7 under -- three off the lead.

BASEBALL

Gordon loses arbitration case

Nick Gordon lost his salary arbitration case against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday and will get a raise from $735,400 to $900,000 rather than his request for $1.25 million. Teams ended players' seven-decision winning streak. Players lead 7-3 in decisions with the last six cases scheduled for hearings next week. Gordon, a 28-year-old outfielder, second baseman and shortstop, hit .185 last season with 2 home runs and 7 RBI in 34 games, down from .272 with 9 home runs and 50 RBI over 136 games in 2022. He fractured his right shin when he fouled off a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dylan Covey on May 17. Gordon was sidelined until Sept. 15. He has a .250 batting average with 15 home runs and 80 RBI in three seasons with the Twins.

SKIING

Swiss skier overtakes Shiffrin

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami came from a long way behind to win a women's World Cup giant slalom by one-hundredth of a second on Saturday, and overtake the absent Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the overall standings. Gut-Behrami improved from ninth position after the opening run to edge out New Zealand's Alice Robinson. Shiffrin's teammate AJ Hurt finished 0.15 behind in third for the American's first career podium in GS. Enjoying a three-race winning streak, Gut-Behrami raised her season's tally to 1,214 points, five more than Shiffrin, who sits out this weekend's races to nurse a left knee injury. Many top skiers have been involved in serious crashes lately and suffered season-ending injuries, including Petra Vlhova, Valerie Grenier and Corinne Suter, and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Alexis Pinturault and Marco Schwarz on the men's circuit. Shiffrin injured her knee, but avoided damage to the ligaments, while landing from a jump and crashed into the safety netting at a downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, 15 days ago. She will also skip today's slalom in Andorra as her return to racing is yet unclear. Gut-Behrami does not compete in that discipline.

SOCCER

Messi no-show angers China

The fallout from Lionel Messi's failure to play in a club exhibition match in Hong Kong has spread with both of Argentina's friendly matches as part of a tour of mainland China next month canceled by local football authorities. The Beijing Football Association said on Saturday it would not organize Argentina's scheduled friendly against Ivory Coast in Beijing in March, reportedly saying to local media: "Beijing does not plan, for the moment, to organize the match in which Lionel Messi was to participate." The news comes a day after Chinese sports authorities canceled Argentina's scheduled exhibition match against Nigeria. Messi, on tour with his Inter Miami club, outraged fans in Hong Kong when he didn't play against a local selection last Sunday and remained on the bench. Messi said he had a groin injury. But his excuse didn't wash in Hong Kong after he played for 30 minutes on Wednesday in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe.