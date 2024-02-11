100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1924

PARAGOULD -- Mayor J. Harry McPherson was fined $2 in the Court of Police Judge J. T. Agee here yesterday for failure to display a city automobile tag on his car. Mayor McPherson is an automobile dealer, and had bought a license for his personal car. He was arrested while driving a sales room car which bore no city license tag, it was charged. The complaint was filed by the city attorney.

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1974

PINE BLUFF -- Believing that President Nixon had "sold the country down the river," members of the Arkansas Independent Truckers Association voted here Sunday to continue their strike in Arkansas, at least through Wednesday. The president said Saturday the federal government had met legitimate grievances of striking independent truckers and declared, "Now is the time to get all the trucks back on the road." "Nixon ain't gonna tell us what to do," James Laird of El Dorado, the association's president, said. Laird and other members of the newly organized group assailed the strike settlement, which includes a 6 per cent surcharge on freight rates and guarantees of all the diesel fuel the independents need. "We're holding out for a price rollback [in diesel fuel," Laird said.

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1999

John Bailey resigned as state police director because Gov. Mike Huckabee was displeased with his handling of an e-mail about security at the Huckabees' lake house, allegations against one of the governor's sons, and implementing of a police raise. In the first explanation of Bailey's surprise resignation in December, the two agreed Wednesday those were reasons why Huckabee told Bailey he lacked confidence in him when they talked two months ago in the governor's office. ... Both had been mum until Wednesday, and the state police this week released information that had been sought on some of these matters under a state Freedom of Information Act request the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette made in December.

10 years ago

Feb. 11, 2014

A 43-year-old Little Rock woman was arrested Monday after a federal grand jury indicted her in connection with a string of arsons at Forest Place Apartments that caused millions of dollars in damage, permanently displaced 90 people, injured two firefighters and prompted a lawsuit. Lacey Rae Moore, who made her first appearance in federal court Monday, is charged with starting seven fires at the Little Rock apartment complex between February and June last year. A former resident of the complex, she is also the lead and only named plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed over the fires. Attorneys who filed the lawsuit, which seeks class-action status to represent all apartment residents affected by the fires, filed a motion on Feb. 3, three days before the grand jury indicted Moore, asking that she be replaced as the lead plaintiff by another resident who better represents all the plaintiffs.