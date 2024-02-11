Paul Caldwell exhibit marks Cantrell Gallery’s 54th

The opening reception for photographer Paul Caldwell's "By Man -- In Nature: A photographic study of man-made objects in their natural surroundings" on Jan. 26 at Cantrell Gallery coincided with the 54th anniversary of the business' opening.

Caldwell, with his wife, Jan, by his side, chatted with visitors about his love of some of the state's bridges and natural areas and about his work on this latest collection. Caldwell became a photographer more than 50 years ago.

Clarke and Cindy Scott- Huisman and Helen Scott welcomed guests into their gallery, offering a selection of cheeses, crackers, fruits and wine.

Cantrell Gallery opened in 1970.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh