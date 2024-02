Twinkie is a sweet, 7-year-old tabby who was adopted from the the Humane Society of Pulaski County as a kitten and was recently returned through no fault of her own. She is, understandably, shy and nervous as she does not understand why she is back at the shelter. But she warms up once she trusts you, and you can see that all she really wants is love and affection. For information on adopting Twinkie, visit warmhearts.org.