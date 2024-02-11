Players of the Week

GIRLS

Alexis Cox, Jr., Conway

It took her a few games to adjust after volleyball season, but Cox has found her rhythm for Conway. The junior averaged 26.5 points per game this week, including 32 points in the No. 2 Lady Wampus Cats' 66-61 win over No. 4 Cabot on Tuesday that put her team in the top spot in the 6A-Central all by themselves.

BOYS

Terrion Burgess, Jr., Benton

Opposing teams know who they've got to slow down on a nightly when playing Benton, but it still hasn't worked. Burgess had 35 points in both of his games this week. The Panthers needed every one of those Friday when they had to hold off defending Class 5A champion Pine Bluff.