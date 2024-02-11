Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-11 (36.4%)

MEET 70-211 (33.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Booth in the third

BEST BET Bennykayandsuzytoo in the second

LONG SHOT Chelsea Pier in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

CHELSEA PIER** broke last and raced wide in a deceptive fifth-place sprint at Turfway, and she is bred to be far more effective on dirt than synthetic surfaces. RUBY QUEEN finished a close second in a strong sprint tuneup, and the winner came back to win the Mockingbird. K'ANTHEIA raced close to the early lead in a third-place route finish, and the beaten post-time favorite has a two-turn experience edge over the top two rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Chelsea PierTorresDeVaux8-1

4 Ruby QueenVazquezMoquett8-5

3 K'antheiaLeparouxMcPeek9-5

7 Business as UsualSantanaBrisset4-1

1 Happy HappyJuarezLukas6-1

6 Merasol SugarAsmussenOrtiz15-1

5 Haunted DreamBealmearSnodgrass20-1

2 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

BENNYKAYANDSUZYTOO*** is a stake-placed sprinter, who tired after being pressured through rapid fractions last month, and she is strictly the one to catch at this lower conditioned claiming level. SHE'S STORMING was a mild upset winner of the 2023 Rainbow Miss at Oaklawn, and she is dropping in class and switching to the leading rider. PUNCHY GIRL is a local stake winner, who has a wet track victory and is another taking a significant drop in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 BennykayandsuzytooBowenVance2-1

8 She's StormingTorresHewitt7-2

10 Punchy GirlBejaranoMorse9-2

7 NavigationalbeaconDe La CruzWilson8-1

3 My Dams AtitudeQuinonezCunningham8-1

1 KitiaraArrietaMartin10-1

11 Queenies WayBealmearHewitt15-1

2 Jeri DawnZimmermanMartin15-1

6 Shutup PleaseHernandezDixon20-1

4 War MusicGallardoRiecken20-1

5 Thursday MorningBarbosaEspinoza30-1

3 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BOOTH**** won an exceptionally fast maiden race in his career debut at Keeneland, and he is treated with Lasix for the first time and dropping in class after contesting the pace and tiring late in a sprint stake at Churchill. TEXAS TOWN has continued to train forwardly following a determined debut victory opening day at Oaklawn. LET'S GO MARK was a winner at a similar condition this winter at Turfway, and he is a contender if he transfers the effort to a dirt surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 BoothAsmussenAsmussen3-5

6 Texas TownLanderosHartman7-2

7 Let's Go MarkLeparouxEnnis9-2

5 Andy's CandyConcepcionHartman10-1

3 Frost FreeVazquezCreighton15-1

1 CeepeegeeBejaranoMoquett20-1

4 Make It Spend ItSantanaAsmussen20-1

4 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

AMBIGUOUS** has recorded several local breezes since a fifth-place sprint finish at Del Mar, and the class dropper has winning connections and is treated with Lasix for the first time. GREERS FERRY earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a second-place route finish at Ellis, and the Fair Grounds shipper picks up the leading rider. RIVETAGE is a three-time in the money finisher with red-hot connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 AmbiguousVazquezMiller3-1

5 Greers FerryTorresSchultz7-2

7 RivetageLeparouxMcPeek4-1

1 Midnight Til DawnArrietaContreras6-1

2 Famous Final SceneFuentesVon Hemel12-1

6 Golden PlateEsquivelMcPeek10-1

3 QuebranchoJuarezPuhich12-1

11 You're On MuteSantanaAsmussen15-1

8 County JudgeAsmussenAsmussen15-1

12 EquateBejaranoMaker20-1

10 Without ObjectionBealmearHartman20-1

9 Prince Is My BoyBarbosaRosin30-1

5 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $50,000

ABSOLUTE CHAOS*** has not raced in 12 months, but he holds a talent advantage and has been training fast and often over this track. BACKSIDE BUZZ defeated starter allowance rivals this fall at Churchill, and he returns to his best distance after a dull two-turn effort. BOAT SONG was beaten two lengths in a recent starter allowance, and winning trainer Mac Robertson switches to his "go to" rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Absolute ChaosSantanaDiVito2-1

6 Backside BuzzTorresVance5-2

4 Boat SongGallardoRobertson4-1

9 CactusBejaranoMorse8-1

7 Rocking RocketAsmussenLukas12-1

5 Manta ReyDe La CruzHaran12-1

2 Bobwhite BobbyQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

1 Triple ElvisConcepcionBlair15-1

8 Forever CoolVazquezRufino15-1

6 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MR WORKS** finished second while six lengths clear of the third-place finisher in a return from a nine-month vacation, and he does his best running on a wet track. MO MOVES has shown route speed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he races for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. HONEST OPINION has disappointed in two races following an encouraging career debut, but high percentage trainer Brad Cox must be respected.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Mr WorksVazquezCompton5-2

2 Mo MovesAsmussenAsmussen2-1

8 Honest OpinionTorresCox7-2

5 Singing GroomDe La CruzHornsby6-1

11 StricklandLanderosBrennan8-1

3 Saturday StarterHebertCambray20-1

6 Motown CollectionZimmermanRone20-1

9 More Money MoBarbosaEspinoza30-1

1 XkuzHarrDolan30-1

10 Lucky Is My NameQuinonezMilligan30-1

7 HexcelBealmearRufino30-1

12 Native MoonshineAndersonTranquilino50-1

7 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LIPS SAY BLISS*** was a decisive career debut winner at Churchill, and he finished third in his local debut behind a "perfect trip" winner and an even-money favorite. ORDER OF MAGNITUDE earned strong Beyer figures last summer at Saratoga, and he has trained well since a narrow defeat at Remington. KNOX ships from Gulfstream Park on the heels of a competitive second-place finish on a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Lips Say BlissTorresMedina2-1

2 Order of MagnitudeArrietaDiodoro5-2

5 KnoxHernandezAlvarado5-1

3 What's Up DocBejaranoGinter6-1

1 HarleezyCourtHartlage10-1

6 Kobla MasLanderosWard10-1

4 Auto GlideVazquezCompton15-1

7 Black AppleSantanaOrtiz15-1

8 Zap MotionChuanShirer20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

FLASHY LASS** had a two-race winning streak snapped when fourth best over a sloppy track Jan. 27, but trainer Ron Moquett switches to his "go to" rider and may rebound. LET'S DUET has finished with energy in consecutive third-place finishes, and he has proven wet track form. MY GOOD FORTUNE rallied to second on a wet track at Fair Grounds, and he appears improved since moving to the barn of trainer Chris Hartman.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Flashy LassBejaranoMoquett2-1

3 Let's DuetLeparouxMcPeek5-2

5 My Good FortuneLanderosHartman3-1

8 Just Like MagicSantanaCox8-1

1 Story HourTorresMedina10-1

2 Honey RunBealmearHartman20-1

6 InsensitiveArrietaAnderson12-1

4 Marshside MamaFuentesAnderson20-1

7 LadanZimmermanBogle20-1

9 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

NATIVE LAND** finished third in a two-turn debut, despite moving too soon and being forced wide on the second turn. FLASHY FAST splashed his way to a third-place finish in a return from a layoff, and he benefits from the race and the experience. RIYADH MOON finished fourth in his two-turn debut, but he did race close to a fast pace and likely improves with kinder rating.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Native LandFuentesMott3-1

9 Flashy FastLeparouxMcPeek7-2

5 Riyadh MoonAsmussenAsmussen9-2

4 VincitaEsquivelMcPeek6-1

3 MoneyshotBowenPuhich5-1

7 SpeedtailArrietaMason10-1

2 ShattuckTorresPrather15-1

11 Melt With YouGallardoRobertson12-1

8 Gold SearchChuanVon Hemel20-1

1 Always Be SmartBejaranoZito15-1

6 Tell 'Em I'm CominHarrCline30-1