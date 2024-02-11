FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

ARKADELPHIA 64, ASHDOWN 51 After scoring 21 points Tuesday, T.T. Tate scored 27 points to lift Arkadelphia (16-7, 8-4 4A-7) to a win over Ashdown (6-11, 4-8).

BIGELOW 35, QUITMAN 34 Briley Starks and Bryn Weaver both had nine points for Bigelow (19-9), which got the game-winning lay-up from Jaiden Mayo to avenge a 60-57 it suffered to the Lady Bulldogs in November. Sara Dixon had 15 points for Quitman (23-6).

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 54, MALVERN 30 Miciah Fusilier tagged 25 points and 16 rebounds as Camden Fairview (17-7, 10-2 4A-7) clipped the Lady Leopards. Jordan Clary had 16 points for the Lady Cardinals.

CONCORD 70, MELBOURNE 57 Kately Cornett had 36 points to catapult Concord (27-6). Ashlyn Cossey added 19 points for the Lady Pirates. Kaylin Caraway scored 18 points and Kallie Thornton connected for 16 points for Melbourne (19-9).

GREENBRIER 41, SILOAM SPRINGS 25 Jade Steele had 15 points to get Greenbrier (9-16, 4-6 5A-West) past the Lady Panthers. Rhiauna Dorris packed 12 points in the win.

HIGHLAND 66, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 64, OT Annabelle Burton had 33 points as Highland (12-17, 8-8 4A-3) survived. Emily Trivitt scored 14 points for the Lady Rebels.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 65, JONESBORO 42 Kinley Mears had 14 points and seven steals in a demolition for North Little Rock (23-4, 6-2 6A-Central). Lauren Brewster had 14 points and Katie Fimple put in 11 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Jocelyn Tate and Madison Hatley both finished with 10 points apiece as well in the victory.

RECTOR 55, CORNING 49 Rylee Wilburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Rector (11-12) held on to beat the Lady Bobcats. Maggie Rabjohn finished with 12 points and Mattie McClung ended with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Cougars.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 62, ROGERS 46 Makenlie Campbell bullied her way to 18 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds as Har-Ber (17-8, 8-4 6A-West) stumped the Lady Mounties. Delaney Roller scored 14 points and Myah Haney chimed in with 13 points for the Lady Wildcats.

TAYLOR 50, EMERSON 44 Brooke Nunn had 13 points and 11 rebounds as Taylor (24-7) ended the Lady Pirates' 24-game winning streak. Genna Braswell had 11 points and five rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

VALLEY SPRINGS 65, GREEN FOREST 29 Macy Willis turned in 29 points as Valley Springs (21-9, 10-2 3A-1) destroyed its league foes. Tayla Trammell added nine points for the Lady Tigers.

BOYS

BIGELOW 68, QUITMAN 46 Bennett Wilson's 23 points were tops for Bigelow (19-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Brandt Tipton and Ryan Hobbs both had 12 points for the Panthers, who led 37-31 at halftime. Greyson Ealy scored 12 points and Owen Brantley chipped in with 11 points for Quitman (7-21). Ethan Thurman also scored 10 points while Ethan Black had nine points.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, ROSE BUD 46 Jeryn Thomas' 18 points helped Conway Christian (12-8) skate past the Ramblers. Deagan Meeks scored 14 points and Miles Dickinson grabbed 13 points for the Eagles. Bryce Walls led Rose Bud (11-14) with 10 points.

FARMINGTON 90, GRAVETTE 38 Layne Taylor had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for Farmington (28-2, 14-0 4A-1). Jaxon Berry finished with 22 points and six rebounds, and Sam Kirkman amassed 17 points for the Cardinals.

JASPER 77, OZARK MOUNTAIN 56 Sawyer Willis hit seven three-pointers and scored 25 points in a victory for Jasper (22-10). The junior also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pirates.

MELBOURNE 68, CONCORD 53 Tanner Williams hit nine three-pointers and finished with 32 points as Melbourne (17-10) beat the Pirates. Hayden Edwards scored 14 points and Malcolm Hammack had 10 points for the Bearkatz. Eric Welch provided 12 points and Kortlin Rogers had 10 points for Concord (25-7). Darrell Reed added nine points in the loss.

NETTLETON 61, WEST MEMPHIS 47 Nettleton (17-8, 9-1 5A-East) strengthened its grip on the conference race behind 24 points from Kobe Jamison. Taylor Smith collected 22 points as well for the Raiders.

OMAHA 65, TIMBO 42 Dylan Greenwood put in 34 points in a runaway victory for Omaha (22-13). Noah Morrison chimed in with eight points for the Eagles.

OZARK 49, FOUNTAIN LAKE 45 Dillon Dettmering scored 28 points for Fountain Lake (14-15, 5-11), which couldn't come back from a 22-17 halftime deficit. Nick Johnson had 10 points for the Cobras.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 71, ROGERS 63 Courtland Muldrew went off for 32 points to hand Har-Ber (23-2, 11-1 6A-West) a road victory. Jaxon Conley scored 20 points and DeMarion Lee ended with 10 points for the Wildcats.

VALLEY SPRINGS 70, GREEN FOREST 41 Levi Carey buried a school-record 11 three-pointers to help Valley Springs (25-10, 6-6 3A-1) rip the Tigers. Carey also went over 1,000 points for his career in the game.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 83, WONDERVIEW 79, 2OT 2OT Jacob Carlton delivered 27 points for West Side Greers Ferry (16-14) in a double-overtime matchup. Slade Engle scored 19 points, and Max Gipson had 16 points for the Eagles. Ethan Kelley had a game-high 30 points and Rowdy Warren added 26 points for Wonderview (19-8).