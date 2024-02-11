High school basketball
Saturday's scores
GIRLS
Nonconference
Izard County 72, Rivercrest 54
Nashville 58, Benton 41
Friday's scores
GIRLS
6A-Central
Bryant 65, Little Rock Southwest 48
Cabot 62, Little Rock Central 35
North Little Rock 65, Jonesboro 42
6A-West
Fort Smith Southside 55, Bentonville West 45
Fort Smith Northside 52, Bentonville 38
Fayetteville 50, Rogers Heritage 26
Springdale Har-Ber 62, Rogers 46
5A-Central
Beebe 59, eStem 25
Little Rock Parkview 48, Mount St. Mary 37
Jacksonville 41, Maumelle 32
Little Rock Christian 63, Sylvan Hills 47
5A-East
Batesville 45, Paragould 34
Searcy 38, Marion 34
West Memphis 57, Nettleton 52
Greene County Tech 41, Valley View 35
5A-South
El Dorado 52, Hot Springs 41
Hot Springs Lakeside 58, Sheridan 45
Benton 52, Pine Bluff 18
White Hall 43, Texarkana 19
5A-West
Greenwood 84, Harrison 38
Russellville 60, Alma 39
Greenbrier 41, Siloam Springs 25
Mountain Home 50, Van Buren 49
4A-1
Shiloh Christian 44, Berryville 37
Farmington 67, Gravette 31
Gentry 46, Huntsville 18
Prairie Grove 49, Pea Ridge 37
4A-3
Brookland 55, Trumann 29
Forrest City 45, Wynne 43
Highland 66, Southside Batesville 64
Jonesboro Westside 48, Pocahontas 36
4A-4
Ozark 57, Fountain Lake 51
Morrilton 42, Dardanelle 37
Pottsville 55, Clarksville 47
4A-5
Lonoke 46, Bauxite 39
Heber Springs 61, Little Rock Hall 46
Pulaski Academy 59, Joe T. Robinson 11
4A-7
Arkadelphia 64, Ashdown 51
Camden Fairview 54, Malvern 30
Magnolia 54, De Queen 45
Nashville 61, Hope 19
4A-8
Watson Chapel 54, Star City 47
Hamburg 51, Warren 26
3A-1
Bergman 66, Flippin 35
Valley Springs 55, Green Forest 29
3A-3
Manila 55, Osceola 28
3A-4
Booneville 32, Cossatot River 22
Two Rivers 48, Danville 38
Hackett 43, Charleston 41
Paris 44, Cedarville 20
3A-6
Helena-West Helena 53, Episcopal Collegiate 34
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 56, Genoa Central 39
Centerpoint 58, Bismarck 43
Jessieville 57, Glen Rose 41
Fouke 65, Prescott 34
2A-4
Lavaca 57, Magazine 35
Mansfield 67, Mountainburg 26
2A-8
Fordyce 47, Parkers Chapel 45
Gurdon 54, Junction City 37
Woodlawn 45, Rison 41
1A-1W
Decatur 60, County Line 32
Nonconference
Bald Knob 62, Cedar Ridge 58
Bigelow 35, Quitman 34
Bradley 66, Spring Hill 44
Carlisle 64, LISA Academy North 40
Concord 71, Melbourne 57
Conway 73, Link Academy, Mo. 62
Conway Christian 64, Rose Bud 44
Cotter 60, Lead Hill 21
Cross County 71, McCrory 44
England 41, Dermott 24
Harding Academy 67, Tuckerman 44
Izard County 69, Shirley 43
Kingston 49, Eureka Springs 18
Mammoth Spring 45, Riverside 24
Marked Tree 65, East Poinsett County 43
Marshall 59, Clinton 51
Mount Vernon-Enola 64, Buffalo Island Central 37
Mountain View 65, Pangburn 46
Ouachita 40, Kirby 36
Ozark Catholic 54, Oark 21
Ozark Mountain 66, Jasper 60
Piggott 61, Hoxie 40
Poyen 78, Blevins 44
Rector 55, Corning 49
Salem 59, Sloan-Hendrix 43
Taylor 50, Emerson 44
White County Central 67, Palestine-Wheatley 36
Wonderview 54, West Side Greers Ferry 41
BOYS
6A-Central
Bryant 72, Little Rock Southwest 58
Little Rock Central 58, Cabot 43
Jonesboro 57, North Little Rock 47
6A-West
Bentonville West 59, Fort Smith Southside 39
Bentonville 64, Fort Smith Northside 34
Fayetteville 67, Rogers Heritage 38
Springdale Har-Ber 71, Rogers 63
5A-Central
eStem 73, Beebe 36
Little Rock Catholic 58, Little Rock Parkview 53
Maumelle 62, Jacksonville 53, OT
5A-East
Batesville 55, Paragould 48
Marion 72, Searcy 27
Nettleton 61, West Memphis 47
Valley View 84, Greene County Tech 62
5A-South
Hot Springs 60, El Dorado 49
Hot Springs Lakeside 58, Sheridan 49
Benton 59, Pine Bluff 50
5A-West
Harrison 71, Greenwood 54
Alma 44, Russellville 40
Greenbrier 66, Siloam Springs 37
Van Buren 58, Mountain Home 46
4A-1
Shiloh Christian 66, Berryville 42
Farmington 90, Gravette 38
Huntsville 67, Gentry 31
Pea Ridge 46, Prairie Grove 44
4A-3
Brookland 54, Trumann 41
Forrest City 78, Wynne 40
Highland 42, Southside Batesville 35
Jonesboro Westside 63, Pocahontas 47
4A-4
Ozark 50, Fountain Lake 45
Subiaco Academy 80, Mena 35
Morrilton 54, Dardanelle 44
Pottsville 48, Clarksville 31
4A-5
Lonoke 53, Bauxite 38
Little Rock Hall 74, Heber Springs 60
Joe T. Robinson 49, Pulaski Academy 37
Little Rock Christian 84, LISA Academy West 35
4A-7
Arkadelphia 62, Ashdown 26
Camden Fairview 59, Malvern 40
Magnolia 82, De Queen 17
Nashville 52, Hope 29
4A-8
Monticello 53, Crossett 42
Watson Chapel 58, Star City 49
Warren 68, Hamburg 61
3A-1
Flippin 66, Bergman 47
Valley Springs 70, Green Forest 41
Elkins 43, Lincoln 41
3A-3
Osceola 84, Manila 73
3A-4
Cossatot River 75, Booneville 68
Danville 46, Two Rivers 41
Hackett 63, Charleston 57
Paris 57, Cedarville 44
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 41, Helena-West Helena 36
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 68, Genoa Central 43
Centerpoint 63, Bismarck 26
Jessieville 59, Glen Rose 43
2A-1
Greenland 68, Haas Hall Rogers 35
2A-4
Lavaca 72, Magazine 47
Mountainburg 64, Mansfield 46
2A-8
Fordyce 88, Parkers Chapel 48
Junction City 73, Gurdon 19
1A-1W
County Line 68, Decatur 31
Nonconference
Alpena 52, Scranton 47
Bay 50, Armorel 46
Bigelow 68, Quitman 46
Bradley 78, Spring Hill 64
Conway Christian 60, Rose Bud 46
Conway St. Joseph 65, Sacred Heart 52
Corning 53, Rector 46
Emerson 73, Taylor 45
Horatio 73, Umpire 49
Hoxie 71, Piggott 44
Izard County 84, Shirley 49
Jasper 77, Ozark Mountain 59
Kingston 56, Eureka Springs 39
Kirby 64, Ouachita 59
Lead Hill 42, Cotter 26
Legacy Academy 91, Mountain Home Christian 27
Life Way Christian 62, Thaden 60
LISA Academy North 51, Carlisle 26
Mammoth Spring 73, Riverside 55
Marmaduke 58, Newport 54
Melbourne 68, Concord 53
Mount Vernon-Enola 75, Buffalo Island Central 72
Mountain View 68, Pangburn 43
Omaha 65, Timbo 42
Ozark Catholic 66, Oark 18
Sloan-Hendrix 61, Salem 31
Tuckerman 55, Harding Academy 43
West Side Greers Ferry 83, Wonderview 79, 2OT
White County Central 68, Palestine-Wheatley 54