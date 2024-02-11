Sensational sorority

"Sisterhood, Social Action & the Power of Our Vote" was the theme of the 111th Founders Day Celebration hosted by the Little Rock Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. A passionate keynote speech by U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) lined up well with said theme.

The luncheon -- held Jan. 27 in the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom in Little Rock -- was open to the public, drawing public officials, other dignitaries and members of other "Divine Nine" Black Greek organizations as guests. Jannie Cotton was chairwoman and Brenda Hatton Ficklin was co-chairwoman of the event, which was steered by Dr. Kiffany Pride.

The day's program also included a tribute to the founders; a moving "introduction of the speaker" song by Zetoria Curry; and special presentations. Among a number of award winners was 95-year-old Doris Hale, winner of the Delta Dear of the Year Award. Helen Wayne was presented with the Spirit of Delta Award, while Judge LaTonya Laird Austin-Honorable was presented with the Delta of the Year Award.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was birthed Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 young women at Howard University. Tonya Middleton is president of the Little Rock Alumnae Chapter, begun in 1942.

