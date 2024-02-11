Slim Chickens looks to keep growing

People wait in line to order food, Monday, February 5, 2024 at the new Slim Chickens restuarant inside of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. This location is brand new and the company's first in an airport. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens saw a record year for store openings in 2023 and has plans to open even more in 2024.Slim Chickens is projecting opening one or two locations a week in 2024, across the U.S. Already a subscriber? Log in!