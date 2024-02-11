WRESTLING

No. 18 UALR hosts tri-dual today

The Arkansas-Little Rock wrestling team has moved up to No .18 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association coaches poll this week following its 21-12 victory over Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo last weekend. It's the highest ranking ever for the Trojans.

The Trojans host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Cal State-Bakersfield today at the Jack Stephens Center in a tri-dual for the final home meet of the season for UALR (12-5, 3-1 Pac-12). Its final Pac-12 dual of the season against CSU-Bakersfield is set for a noon start.

SIU-Edwardsville (5-3, 3-2 Mid-America Conference) will take on CSU-Bakersfield (0-8, 0-4 Pac-12) in the first dual of the day at 10:30 a.m. UALR and SIU-Edwardsville will finish things off in the final duel of the event that will start at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Trojans have never defeated SIU-Edwardsville and are 0-3 all-time against the Cougars.

With a 3-1 Pac-12 record, UALR is in contention for the conference regular season title. Stanford handed the Trojans their only conference loss on the season on Jan. 28 and are 2-0 in Pac-12 competition. The Cardinal still have three conference duels remaining.

-- Mike Harley

BASKETBALL

SAU second half rally falls short

Southern Arkansas University (9-13, 7-9 Great American Conference) trailed Southeastern Oklahoma State 58-46 with 8:02 left in Saturday's game at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia, but the Muleriders rallied to trail by one possession on several occasions before falling 73-71.

The Muleriders used a 9-0 run, capped by a layup from Carel Ray Jr., over the next 1:41 to trail 58-55. The lead was cut to 60-59 with 4:41 remaining when Cedric Garrett hit one of two free throws, but that is as close as SAU would get. The Muleriders shot 41.4% from the floor, but hit only 3 of 16 three-pointers. They outrebounded the Savage Storm 41-30, held a 50-42 scoring advantage in the lane and scored 17 second-chance points.

Ray scored a game-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the floor and was the only SAU player with 10 or more points. Brennen Burns led Southeastern (17-7, 13-3) with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Rylie Marshall led Harding University (11-11, 8-8) with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor and Sam Smith chipped in with 15 as the Bisons defeated Southern Nazarene (10-11, 7-9) 88-58 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Taelon Peter led Arkansas Tech University (16-6, 12-4) with 28 points and Isaac Ragland added 18 off the bench in an 82-78 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (10-12, 7-9) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Isaac Jackson scored 16 points and Zane Nelson added 13 for the University of Arkansas-Monticello (9-12, 7-9) in a 55-53 loss to East Central (Okla.) (10-12, 6-10) at Stteelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... Henderson State University (7-14, 6-10) led SW Oklahoma State 42-34 at halftime, but the Bulldogs (8-13, 8-8) outscored the Reddies 50-36 in the second half to earn an 84-78 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Zyon Patterson led Henderson State with 18 points. ... Gavin Snydeer scored 19 points off the bench, Tylar Haynes added 13 and Rollin Belton chipped in with 11 as Ouachita Baptist University (7-14, 5-11) fell 82-78 in overtime to NW Oklahoma State (12-10, 10-6) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

Strong second half keys SAU women

The Southern Arkansas University women (11-11, 6-10 Great American Conference) outscored Southeastern Oklahoma State 21-11 in the third quarter Saturday and 23-16 in the fourth to pull away for a 76-61 victory at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

The Muleriders shot 41.2% from the floor in the third quarter and 55.6% in the fourth to finish at 45.6% for the game. The Savage Storm (7-15, 3-13) had its best shooting in the second quarter, shooting 71.4% from the floor to outscore SAU 26-17 in the quarter. Southern Arkansas held a 40-29 rebounding advantage, a 42-32 scoring advantage in the lane and turned 24 Southeastern turnovers into 24 points.

Addy Tremie led Southern Arkansas with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor, while Zykeria Anderson added 12 and Diamond Morris chipped in with 10. Caitlin Kobiske led Southeastern with 14 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Laney Mears scored a game-high 22 points to lead four Ouachita Baptist University (9-11, 7-9) players with 10 or more points in an 87-80 victory over NW Oklahoma State (20-4, 12-4) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... Jadah Pickens led Henderson State University (14-8, 10-6) with 18 points and Ashley Farrar chipped in with 11 in a 62-53 victory over SW Oklahoma State (12-10, 9-7) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. ... Arkansas Tech University (10-10, 7-9) outscored Oklahoma Baptist (9-13, 6-10) 21-7 in the second quarter to pull away for an 87-54 victory at Tucker Coliseum in Arkadelphia. Maisa Marcal led the Golden Suns with 18 points and Julie Wagner poured in 17. ... Rory Geer scored a game-high 27 points to lead five Harding University (20-2, 15-1) players with 10 or more points in a 77-57 victory over Southern Nazarene (21-1, 15-1) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Alindsey Long and Kelsey Blakemore scored 12 points each for the University of Arkansas-Monticello (7-15, 3-13) in a 52-50 loss to East Central (Okla.) (7-13, 3-13) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

WBU men cruise to victory

The Williams Baptist University men (12-9, 4-6 American Midwest Conference) led Hannibal-LaGrange by 23 points midway through the second half Saturday and went on to win 79-63 in Hannibal, Mo.

The Eagles trailed 7-3 early in the first half, but built a 17-9 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the first half on a jump shot by TJ Clardy. Duke Hardin gave WBU a 31-20 lead with 6:22 left in the first half for the Eagles' first double-digit lead.

Clardy led Williams Baptist with 17 points while Ben Keton added 16.

WBU women win again

The Williams Baptist University women earned their seventh consecutive victory Saturday with an 85-46 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange at the Mabee Sports Complex in Hannibal, Mo.

The Eagles (18-4, 11-2 American Midwest Conference) started the game with a 9-2 run and outscored the Trojans 21-5 in the first quarter. Williams Baptist shot 52.9% from the floor in the first quarter while holding Hannibal-LaGrange to 14.3%.

Taylor Hooten led Williams Baptist with 18 points, Carmen Taylor poured in 17 and Kaylee Clark finished with 12.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services