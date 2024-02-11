Stetson women 57, Central Arkansas 56

ASUN WOMEN

Stetson 57, Central Arkansas 56

The University of Central Arkansas lost back-to-back games with a narrow defeat to Stetson on Saturday afternoon at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Fla.

With 29 seconds remaining, Leah Mafua's layup brought UCA (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) within one point of Stetson (13-12, 8-3), drawing a foul on the shot. But she missed the free throw to keep the Sugar Bears down 57-56. UCA was unable to attempt another shot.

UCA recovered from a 16-7 first-quarter deficit and entered the fourth quarter tied at 36-36.

Bree Stephens led UCA with a career-high 16 points. Kinley Fisher (13) and Cheyenne Banks (10) both reached double figures as well.

Quentarra Mitchell led Stetson with 12 points, followed by Khamya McNeal and Jaelyn Talley, scoring 10 each.