Summer campers reconnect many years later

Philip and Leah Shell were pretty sure on their first date that they wanted to be together. "It was just like wearing your favorite sweater kind of deal, like you're sitting in your favorite chair," he says. "It just felt really comfortable. And that's why it worked, and it works today." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Leah Lasley and Philip Shell were in the same "camp family" at Ferncliff Camp in 1979. They forgot all about that -- and each other -- until they had a reunion many years later.