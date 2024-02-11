Super Bowl Pool: Print This Before the 49ers and Chiefs Kickoff

Print out this fun prop bet pool for your Super Bowl Party. It adds an extra element of entertainment for your friends and family while you watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in Super Bowl LVIII.

Question 1: Coin Toss Result

A: Heads

B: Tails

Question 2: What color jerseys will the Chiefs wear?

A: White

B: Red

Question 3: What color jerseys will the 49ers wear?

A: White

B: Green

Question 4: Who will win Super Bowl 58?

A: Chiefs

B: 49ers

Question 5: How many touchdowns will Brock Purdy throw?

A: 1

B: 2

C: 3 or more

D: None

Question 6: How many touchdowns will Patrick Mahomes throw?

A: 1

B: 2

C: 3 or more

D: None

Question 7: Which running back will have the most rushing yards?

A: Isiah Pacheco

B: Christian McCaffrey





Question 8: Which wide receiver or tight end will have the most receiving yards?

A: Travis Kelce

B: Deebo Samuel

C: Brandon Aiyuk

D: Rashee Rice

E: Other

Question 9: Which team will get the ball to start the 2nd Half?

A: Chiefs

B: 49ers

Question 10: Which team will have the ball at the two-minute warning in the 4th Quarter?

A: Chiefs

B: 49ers

Question 11: Will the team with the ball at the two-minute warning have the lead?

A: Yes

B: No

Question 12: Who will be the Super Bowl MVP?

A: Patrick Mahomes

B: Brock Purdy

C: Travis Kelce

D: Someone Else

Question 13: What color Gatorade is poured on the winning coach?

A: Red

B: Orange

C: Blue

D: Yellow

E: Water/No Gatorade

Question 14: Will either team score a safety?

A: Yes

B: No

Question 15: Will either defense score a touchdown?

A: Yes

B: No

Tie Breaker: What is the combined Final score of Super Bowl LVIII?

Combined Total Points: