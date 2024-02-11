SWAC MEN

ALCORN STATE 68, UAPB 56

An 8-0 run midway through the second half allowed Alcorn State to create some separation and pounce away from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Jeremiah Kendall had 16 points and seven rebounds for Alcorn State (6-17, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which had lost its previous two games.

Alcorn State led 43-41 in the second half before a free throw by Kendall with 12:05 left in the game started its eight-point run that increased its lead to 51-41. The Braves never allowed UAPB (10-13, 5-5) to get closer than five points over the final 10 minutes.

Jeremiah Gambrell scored 13 points and Dekedron Thorn added 11 points. Kylen Milton led the Golden Lions with 19 points.