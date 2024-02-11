SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 80, ALCORN STATE 57

Zay Green had 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the University of Arkansas -Pine Bluff, which overwhelmed Alcorn State over the second and third quarters to cruise at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions led 17-16 after one quarter but outscored the Braves 44-22 over the next two quarters to break things open. The Braves committed 14 turnovers during that stretch that put them into an even deeper hole.

Maya Peat also had 12 points and Coriah Beck added 11 points for UAPB (13-10, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which has won five consecutive games. The Golden Lions held a 44-33 rebounding edge, got 26 points from their reserves and had 28 points off 25 turnovers.

Nakia Cheatham had 15 points and Zy'Nyia White scored 11 for Alcorn State (4-17, 2-8). The Braves have lost their past six games.