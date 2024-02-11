Walton Arts Center aims to make productions more hospitable for theater goers with sensory-input disorders

Sallie Zazal, director of learning and engagement, loves seeing kids react to live theater.
"There's not much I don't love about it. I see a lot of live theater, but seeing it with a kid is an entirely different experience.
Walton Arts Center offers sensory friendly performances
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Sallie Zazal, director of learning and engagement, loves seeing kids react to live theater.
"There's not much I don't love about it. I see a lot of live theater, but seeing it with a kid is an entirely different experience.