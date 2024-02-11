Walton Arts Center aims to make productions more hospitable for theater goers with sensory-input disorders

Walton Arts Center offers sensory friendly performances

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

In BRUSH Theatre's “Poli POP!,” siblings Poli and Pola don't want to go to sleep, but their imagination takes them on a surreal journey to distant islands, roaring seas, the Egyptian desert, busy cities, dance parties and more at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets are $10 for this sensory friendly performance of children's theater at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

Sallie Zazal, director of learning and engagement, loves seeing kids react to live theater.

"There's not much I don't love about it. I see a lot of live theater, but seeing it with a kid is an entirely different experience.