Applications open for mini-grants to help UA System students with expenses





The University of Arkansas System announced Monday it is now accepting applications for the next round of up to $1,000 minigrants to help needy students meet expenses.

The grants, awarded through an endowment honoring James L. "Skip" Rutherford III after his retirement as dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in 2021, can cover expenses such as technology, conference registration, interview expenses, research and evaluation, travel, test preparation, books, equipment or other supplies. This is the third year for awards from the endowment, which are given out each spring.

Undergraduate and graduate students from any UA System campus are eligible to apply for grants, which will be awarded by a committee appointed by UA System Vice President for Academic Affairs Michael Moore.

To apply, students should demonstrate need through the application process and submit information about themselves and their proposed use of the funds, along with contact information and a letter of recommendation from a faculty, staff or administrative advisor at their home campus. The deadline for submission is April 12.

Sudents can access the application at the following website: http://tinyurl.com/2jh5ta3w

After completing the form, students are required to submit:

A letter describing their grant proposal

A resume

A letter of recommendation from a home campus faculty, staff or administrative advisor

The documents should be emailed as PDF files to rutherfordendowment@gmail.com.

Questions about the grant process are available by contacting Sylvia White at swhite@uasys.edu.



