Bentonville utility work to affect traffic in two areas of city starting Wednesday

BENTONVILLE -- Utility construction work in two areas will affect traffic starting Wednesday, according to the city.

Northeast Second Street between Northeast E and Northeast F streets will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, according to information on the city's website. Detour signs will be in place.

A map on city's webpage shows a detour going south on Northeast E Street, turning east on East Central Avenue and heading back north on Northeast F Street.

A separate page on the city's website says the southbound curb lane of Southeast J Street between Southeast 13th Court and Mallard Place will be closed from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone either closing, according to the city.

Members of the public can contact Assistant Street Manger Daniel Clardy at (479) 271-3130 with questions about the road closings.