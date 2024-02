Chiefs’ QB capitalizes when given a 2nd chance

LAS VEGAS -- The San Francisco 49ers gave Patrick Mahomes two opportunities to drive for the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl.

They should have known -- who doesn't at this point? -- that it was one too many.

After leading the Chiefs downfield late in regulation, only to settle for a tying field goal with 3 seconds left to force overtime, Mahomes capitalized on his second chance. The Chiefs' sturdy defense held the 49ers to a field goal of their own, and with the ball back in his hands, Mahomes marched the defending champions right downfield on a touchdown drive to remember.

He scrambled for a pair of first downs, including one on fourth-and-1 with the game on the line, and was 8 for 8 passing on the drive. The last was a 3-yard toss to Mecole Hardman to finish off their heart-stopping 25-22 victory.

"This is awesome," Mahomes said simply. "Legendary."

Fitting way to put it for a 28-year-old quarterback quickly reaching legendary status.

Mahomes is only the sixth quarterback to win three Super Bowls -- and was selected MVP for all three -- and the youngest to do it. Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are well within reach with four apiece. And given how quickly Mahomes has been stacking up those shiny Lombardi Trophies in Kansas City, it's hard to believe Brady's record of seven is untouchable.

Mahomes is also closing on Brady's record for Super Bowl MVPs. Brady won five, while Montana is the only other player with three.

"I think Tom said it best: Once you win that championship, you have those parades and you get those dreams, you're not the champion anymore. You have to come back to that with the same mentality," Mahomes said. "And I learned from guys like that that have been the greatest of all time."

The Chiefs became the first repeat Super Bowl champions since Brady and the Patriots in 2003 and '04. Only four teams have won three championships in a five-year span.

Asked whether the Chiefs have achieved dynasty status, Mahomes replied: "It's the start of one."

In truth, Mahomes struggled for much of the game Sunday, especially because the 49ers refused to bring the blitz, which the two-time league MVP tears apart with ease. But he started to heat up in the fourth quarter, when he drove Kansas City for a field goal to tie it at 16 with 5:46 left, then when he drove for another field goal that sent the game to overtime.

Impressive stuff from a quarterback who had surprisingly struggled in the clutch this season. Mahomes was just 18 of 47 for 167 yards with no touchdowns and an interception with a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter or overtime.

"I don't think Pat knows how to lose," Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said.

Mahomes celebrated winning by sprinting like mad into the end zone. He wheeled around with his helmet held aloft and headed all the way back to Kansas City's sideline. There, with nobody around him for the briefest of moments, Mahomes fell onto the yellow-painted turf and stared into the sky in what seemed to be an exhausting mixture of elation and disbelief.

As if anyone should have any reason not to believe in Mahomes by now.

"We've got the best quarterback in the league," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said.

Mahomes finished the Super Bowl with 333 yards passing and two TDs, and he extended his franchise record for yards rushing in the playoffs with 66 more. The head-scratching interception he threw into heavy coverage early in the game was forgotten by the time he hit Hardman in the end zone, sending red and yellow confetti raining down inside Allegiant Stadium.

"I hope people remember not only the greatness we have on the field, but the way we've done it," Mahomes said. "I feel like we enjoy it every single day. We have fun. We play hard. It's not always pretty, but we fight to the very end.

"I know there's some fatigue sometimes with one team winning," he said, "but we just try to enjoy it. We try to enjoy it."

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates his game-winning touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) pursue during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)