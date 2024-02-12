Defense rests in sentencing portion of capital murder trial over death of Pea Ridge police officer





BENTONVILLE -- The defense on Monday finished its efforts to convince a jury not to recommend a death sentence for Shawna Cash, who was found guilty of killing a Pea Ridge police officer.

Cash, 25, of Pine Bluff was found guilty last week of capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstruction of governmental operations.

The jury believed she deliberately hit Kevin Apple in June 2021 with a Jeep and dragged his body 149 feet. Apple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors will decide Tuesday morning whether to provide any rebuttal witnesses. Each side will have 70 minutes to give its closing arguments.

Tristin Smith, who was shackled and dressed in black and white striped jail clothing, testified Monday he's been convicted of battery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and firearm charges. He's being held in Delta Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Smith testified he met Cash at a roller rink when he was 12 years old and Cash was 14 years old. "She had a big smile on her face," he said. "She was always smiling."

He said he lied about his age and told her he was also 14 and his mother later let Cash move in with their family.

Smith said he planned to commit suicide by stepping in front of a vehicle and Cash tackled and stopped him.

Smith said the two started having sex when he was 12 years old. He testified he started using methamphetamine when he was 14 and shortly thereafter Cash started using the drug.

Katherine Streett, one of Cash's attorneys, asked Smith if he was with Cash the first time she used meth.

"To my knowledge, yes," he replied.

Smith said he prepped the lines for Cash to use the meth and she became hooked on the drug.

He testified Cash was very close to his grandparents, who committed suicide.

"Are you still in love with Shawna?" Streett asked.

"I love Shawna," Smith replied.

"Are you in love with her?" Streett asked.

"No, but I love her like family," Smith said.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson asked Smith about once being arrested by Apple. Smith said his memory is fuzzy because he was high at the time, but he agreed Apple had once arrested him.

Smith said he and Cash smoked marijuana together before she ever used meth.

"You never held her down and forced her to use drugs," Robinson asked. "Is that correct?"

"Yes, sir," Smith replied. He said Cash felt excluded before she started using meth.

Smith said he wanted to help Cash because he felt she saved his life and he wanted to do the same for her.

Streett presented documents detailing Cash's childhood dealing with maltreatment and sexual abuse, along with mental and physical health issues.

Kendra Roberts, a psychiatric nurse, testified she started prescribing medications to Cash in April 2022 and continues to prescribe the medications for her.

Roberts said she has prescribed Cash an antipsychotic medication, along with medications for anxiety and one for nightmares to cope with traumatic stress disorder. She said Cash had been diagnosed with a mood disorder.

Tiffany Cash of Huntsville said she is Shawna Cash's sister-in-law and met her when Shawna Cash was 12 or 13 years old. They lived in the same apartment complex and saw each other daily. She described herself as a big sister to Shawna Cash.

Tiffany Cash said she's been off meth for six years, but she twice used meth with her sister-in-law previously.

"Do you care about Shawna?" Streett asked.

"Yes," Tiffany Cash responded.

"Do you love her?" Streett said.

"Yes," a crying Tiffany Cash said.

Chris Cash, Shawna's brother, testified again. He was on the witness stand last week as well.

He said his sister was not welcome at his home when she was using meth.

Streett asked Christopher Cash what losing his sister will do to him.

"It's going to hurt," he replied. "It's going to suck."

"Do you love her?" Streett asked.

"Yes," he said.

The defense rested its case with Christopher Cash's testimony.

Apple and Brian Stamps, then a Pea Ridge police officer, heard a dispatch about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stamps stopped his patrol vehicle behind the Jeep, and Apple stopped his car in front of the Jeep.

Shawna Cash hit Stamps' vehicle, then sped forward and hit Apple, who got caught under the vehicle. Stamps testified he fired four shots at the Jeep after seeing Apple underneath it.

Cash was later apprehended by a Bella Vista police officer after she crashed the Jeep and fled into the woods.



