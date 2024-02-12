Glenn hits 3 top-10 UA marks





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior Rachel Glenn moved into the top 10 all-time for the Razorbacks in three events over the weekend at the Tyson Invitational.

Glenn, a transfer from South Carolina who didn't compete last season because of a knee injury, on Saturday set Arkansas' indoor high jump record by clearing 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches. She broke the previous record of 6-2 1/4 by Makeba Alcide in 2013.

Running the 60-meter hurdles on Friday, Glenn timed a personal-best 8.14 seconds in the preliminaries to move into 10th on Arkansas' career list before taking sixth in the final at 8.19.

On Saturday after the high jump, Glenn ran a personal-best 23.04 in the 200 meters to take second behind Arkansas freshman Kaylyn Brown, who won in 23.01. Razorbacks junior Nickisha Pryce was third in 23.08.

Brown's time is No. 9 on Arkansas' all-time list and Glenn's is No. 10.

"It's fun to shock people," Glenn said in a video posted on Arkansas' track and field social media account of competing well in the sprints and hurdles as well as the high jump.

In two years at South Carolina, Glenn had four top-three finishes at NCAA meets in the high jump, including winning a national title outdoors as a freshman in 2021.

Before Glenn's record-setting performance at the Tyson Invitational, her personal-best high jump indoors had been 6-2.

After Glenn cleared 6-2 3/4, she missed on three attempts at 6-4, which is her best mark outdoors.

"Of course, I'm always trying to exceed my expectations, so my expectations are not exceeded right now," Glenn said in Arkansas' video. "But it's a cool start, because I've been having some rough practices with a little self-doubt since I haven't jumped in a whole year.

"I know I have the clearance at 6-4, I have the height. There are just some technical things I need to work on in practice.

"It definitely takes a lot of patience. A lot of times I do have to work on being patient.

"I'm super hyper, I'm super everywhere. I'm like, 'We need to go now, we need to jump now.' My coach [Arkansas assistant Bryan Compton] is telling me, 'You need to be patient over the bar and let it ride out.' "

Arkansas' 1,600 relay of Ashanti Denton, Shawnti Jackson, Sanu Jallow and Roanne Reid won in 3:28.55 with LSU second in 3:33.77.

Jackson's time of 50.52 was the second-fastest indoor second leg relay split by an American.

"I knew I probably ran pretty fast, but I shocked myself with that split," Jackson, a freshman, said in an Arkansas news release. "It means a lot to be on the relay. At Arkansas, we have numerous athletes who ran at the World Champions. To be amongst one of them, it's an honor."

The relay time ranks No. 10 on Arkansas' all-time list.

Earlier in the meet, Jallow ran 2:01.77 to take second in the 800, which ranks second all-time at Arkansas behind the 2:01.22 set by Shafiqua Maloney in 2021.

Maloney set the Tyson Invitational meet record with 1:58.69 on Saturday, broke her own St. Vincent and the Grenadines national record and surpassed the Olympic qualifying standard.

"I was happy with my time, but I was more excited to see Shafiqua win with that time," Jallow said in an Arkansas news release. "To see what she is able to do is an eye opener."

In men's competition Saturday in Boston, Razorbacks freshman Peter Maru, who is from Uganda, finished third in the 5,000 at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in 13:17.86 to set an Arkansas record.

Maru was the top collegiate finisher and broke the previous Arkansas record of 13:24.32 was set by Patrick Kiprop in 2023.

Kiprop, a junior, finished 15th in the same section with Maru and ran 13:27.55.

Arkansas junior Ben Shearer, also racing in Boston, took third in the 3,000 in 7:46.96 to move up to No. 5 on the UA's career list. Razorbacks junior Kimari Yego finished fifth in 7:51.56.

Saturday at the Tyson Invitational, Arkansas senior Romaine Beckford won his third meet of the season, clearing 7-3 in the high jump.

Arkansas took third in the 1,600 relay with the team of Connor Washington, TJ Tomlyanovich, William Spencer and Steven McElroy running 3:04.28. That time is No. 8 on the Razorbacks all-time list.

Arizona State won in a world-leading 3:02.73 with Florida second in 3:02.78.

Arkansas senior Roje Stona had a season best shot-put of 61-4 1/4 to take third.

Reuben Reina, a sophomore for the Razorbacks, was second in the mile in 4:00.63 with junior Elias Schreml third in 4:01.79. Iowa State's Silas Winders won the mile in 3:59.88.





