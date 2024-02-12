In the News

Chen Wu, a 47-year-old Chinese citizen also known as Wu Chen in jail records, was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing four workers at an illegal Oklahoma marijuana farm in 2022.

Mariah Thomas, a Kansas City, Mo., mother, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a witness said Thomas "put the child down for a nap and accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib."

Deobra Redden, 30, was indicted for nine counts of attempted murder in the wake of his viral attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus in a Nevada courtroom last month when he was being sentenced for battery.

David Crowe, accused of repeatedly stalking pop singer Taylor Swift, has been found mentally unfit to stand trial by a mental health professional and committed to psychiatric care, according to a spokesperson for Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg in a statement.

Ryan Bissette, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said a traveler coming from a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo tried to bring dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys through Boston Logan Airport, telling agents they had been for his own consumption.

Carlos Frias, a Miami radio journalist, filed a complaint against his former station as he claimed that he and his team were let go after several discriminatory incidents, including a station director's allegedly saying that their show was "sounding very Latino."

Craig Sturt, 46, remains on the run with a warrant issued for his arrest after he snuck onto a flight from Heathrow Airport in London to Kennedy Airport without a ticket or passport on Christmas Eve and was promptly returned to the U.K. on a charter flight once detained, according to multiple reports.

Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, four years after he staged a baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, Calif., with his wife, sparking a fire with a pyrotechnic device in 2020.

Peter Precourt, an art professor at the University of Maine at Augusta and gallery owner, said he is "committed as long as people are interested in keeping this conversation going," to do more showcases honoring the rest of the Oct. 25 Lewiston shooting victims, after a successful weekend debut.