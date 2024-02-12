LRPD investigating Saturday attempted robbery of auto parts store

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store Saturday morning.
According to a police report, officers responded to a robbery and shots fired call at the store located at 8701 W.
Today at 7:22 p.m.
The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store Saturday morning.
According to a police report, officers responded to a robbery and shots fired call at the store located at 8701 W.