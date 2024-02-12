Names and Faces





Kate Middleton has recovered enough from her abdominal surgery to join the rest of the British royal family, according to sources. Per People Magazine, the 42-year-old will leave Windsor Castle and finish recuperating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, which is part of the Sandringham Estate that she shares with Prince William. "Catherine is recovering well," a source told The Daily Mail on Friday. "She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William." According to Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter. While there was never an exact cause given for her surgery, the palace eventually clarified the issue was not related to cancer after it was successful on Jan. 16. Middleton had been resting at Adelaide Cottage, a small home on the Windsor property that rests roughly 25 miles outside the city. Sandringham Estate is also where King Charles is currently resting during his ongoing fight with cancer.

Cher, Mariah Carey, Sade, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz and the late Sinead O'Connor are all among acts nominated for the first time to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, according to an announcement released by the organization on Saturday. Other first-time nominees on the ballot for the Class of 2024 include Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Peter Frampton. Five acts that have previously been up for induction -- Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Jane's Addiction, Eric B. & Rakim and A Tribe Called Quest -- are all back on the ballot. Ozzy Osbourne is also nominated for the first time as a solo act, having previously been inducted in 2006 as a member of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath. "Continuing in the true spirit of rock 'n' roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps," John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. The Class of 2023 inductees were Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners. An artist or band becomes eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.





Cher performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)







Mariah Carey arrives at the third annual Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)





