Perryville woman dies in road crash

A Perryville woman was killed in a single-car crash Sunday morning in Little Rock, according to a preliminary police report.

Victoria Grace Adams, 28, was killed in an accident that occurred at 8:31 a.m. on Arkansas 10.

According to the report, Adams was driving a 2018 Kia Forte west when the vehicle began drifting towards the north shoulder and then onto the grass on the side of the highway.

The car continued moving alongside the road until it struck a culvert.

The investigating state trooper noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.