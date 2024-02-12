Razorbacks’ men’s golf team moves into a tie for the lead

John Driscoll fired a bogey-free 67 on Monday and John Daly II carded an eagle en route to a 68 to help the No. 8 University of Arkansas men's golf team surge into a tie for the lead after two rounds of the Palmas del Mar Collegiate in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Every participating Arkansas golfer came in under par on the 7,122-yard, par-72 layout at the Palmas del Mar Golf Club's Flamboyan Course as the Razorbacks shot a 12-under 276 for the round. The Razorbacks are tied with North Carolina-Greensboro at 19 under heading into the final round today at 6 a.m. Central.

Those two teams will be paired with Kennesaw State (-15) and Michigan (-8).

Driscoll is tied with Mercer's Tobias Johnson and Kennesaw State's Claes Borregaard for second place at 8 under for the tournament, one shot behind UNC-Greensboro's Symon Balbin. Driscoll, a transfer from Northwestern who teed off on No. 1 and birdied Nos. 2, 10, 11, 13 and 16.

Daly, who had an eagle 3 on his opening hole, the 538-yard third, is tied for eighth at 5 under. Daly, a sophomore from Clearwater, Fla., added four more birdies but also had a pair of bogeys.

Razorback Jacob Skov Olsen came back from a 37 on the front nine to rally to 2-under 70. The senior transfer from TCU sits in a tie for 11th with teammate Matthis Lefevre at 3 under.

Lefevre, a junior, and senior Christian Castillo both shot 1-under 71 on Monday to provide the final counting score for Arkansas. Castillo is 1-over par and tied for 33rd for the tourney.

Arkansas junior Manuel Lozada, who is playing as an individual, shot a 69 on Monday and is tied for 17th at 2 under.

The Razorbacks are crushing the par 5s at 25 under for the tournament, five shots clear of Temple for the best score in that specialty stat. Arkansas is ninth on the par 3s at 10 over, and second on the par 4s at 3 under, five shots behind the host Spartans.

Rounding out the top 10 are Rutgers (-3), High Point (-2), Drexel (-1), Wofford (-1), Boston College (+1) and Temple (+1). High Point made the day's biggest move with a 5 under round to move up six spots in the 16-team field.