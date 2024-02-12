Roussel receives Peace Activist of the Year award from coalition

Scharmel Roussel, executive director of the Arkansas Power and Light program as well as an environmentalist and animal lover, received the Peace Activist of the Year award Saturday from the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice during the group's annual meeting in Little Rock.

Also recognized was the Interfaith Center of Arkansas, which was named Peace Partner of the Year.

Three other organizations -- the Amnesty International Club at Pulaski Academy, the Arkansas chapter of Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and the Arkansas Culture and Dialog Center -- also were recognized.

The coalition is a non-profit, voluntary organization that supports a vision of harmony through education, dialogue and action. The group focuses on peace and nonviolence; social justice and equality; and ecology-care of the planet.