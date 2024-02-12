Saline County 15-year-old to be charged as an adult in capital murder case

A 15-year-old Saline County male has been charged as an adult for capital murder in connection with a triple homicide Saturday, according to a Saline County Sheriff's Officer press release Monday.

The teen, who was not identified despite being charged as an adult, has also been charged with arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bond, the release said.

His relationship with the victims was not stated in the release.

The release identified the victims as Jacob Martin Sr., 47; Dara Martin, 53; and Aleah Martin, 16.

According to the release, Saline County officers responded at approximately 4:00 p.m. to a 911 call for a structure fire on Pryor Drive, west of Traskwood in the southern part of the county, Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a body suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and further investigation found two more bodies with apparent gunshot wounds located in the residence, the release states.

Officers questioned the teen, who was identified as a person of interest and later charged him for the deaths of the three individuals, the release continues.