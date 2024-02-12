Second-half surge propels LSU

BATON ROUGE -- Angel Reese had 27 points and 19 rebounds, Flau'jae Johnson added 16 points and No. 13 LSU dominated the second half for an 85-66 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

LSU stormed out of the halftime break and scored 15 of the first 16 points in the third quarter to erase a 41-31 halftime deficit and take a 46-42 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the period. Reese scored seven points, Mikaylah Williams four and Last-Tear Poa four in the run.

Alabama finally got it going and regained the lead 47-46 with a three-pointer by Aaliyah Nye -- her fourth of the game -- and a pair of free throws from Jessica Timmons.

LSU went up 59-50 on a fastbreak layup by Johnson after a behind-the-back pass from Poa. Reese finished off the 30-point third-quarter with a buzzer-beating putback of her own miss. LSU had a 24-16 advantage in the fourth.

Alabama didn't make a two-point shot in the second-half until Nye scored with 2:23 remaining in the fourth. The Crimson Tide made 6 of 18 three-pointers and 2 of 9 two-point tries in the second half and were outscored 54-25.

Reese added six assists, including a one-handed pass to Johnson for a three-pointer. Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds and Aneesah Morrow scored nine points to pass 2,000 for her career. Poa finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for LSU (21-4, 8-3).

Nye had 19 points, Loyal McQueen 14, Timmons 13 and Sarah Ashlee Barker 11 for Alabama (19-7, 6-5), which saw the end of a four-game winning streak. Alabama attempted 37 three-pointers and made 14 for 38%.

Alabama hit six three-pointers in the first quarter and led 23-14 heading to the second period. Nye made 3 of 5 from distance and scored 11 points. McQueen had six points on 2 of 4 three-pointers.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 83,

NO. 11 UCONN 65

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Te-Hina Paopao scored 21 points with five three-pointers and Raven Johnson added 10 points and 12 rebounds as South Carolina pulled away early to win its fourth in a row over UConn.

The Gamecocks (23-0) won their 54th consecutive game at home and their second one this week without leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso, who is playing in an Olympic qualifier in her home country of Brazil.

It did not matter who Coach Dawn Staley put on the court, it was too much for the Huskies (19-5) in this one.

Ashlyn Watkins finished with 15 points, 9 boards and 3 blocked shots while teammate Chloe Kitts had 14 points for the Gamecocks.

Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 11 rebounds for UConn.

NO. 3 N.C. STATE 83,

PITTSBURGH 47

PITTSBURGH -- Madison Hayes scored 16 points, River Baldwin had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, and North Carolina State used a dominant second quarter to pull away from Pitt.

The Wolfpack (21-3, 9-3) buried the Panthers (7-18, 1-11) during a 35-6 burst over the final 11 minutes of the opening half to send Pitt to its fifth consecutive loss. Mimi Collins added 13 points for N.C. State before leaving early in the third quarter with a left leg injury.

Aaryn Battle led Pitt with 11 points. Marley Washenitz and Jala Jordan added 10 points for the Panthers.

NO. 17 OREGON STATE 65,

NO. 4 COLORADO 59

BOULDER, Colo. -- Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and Oregon State played tough defense to hold Colorado to its lowest scoring total of the season and beat the Buffaloes.

It was Oregon State's fifth straight win and first top-5 road victory in the team's history.

The winning streak by the Beavers (20-3, 9-3) began with a win over the then-No. 3 Buffaloes on Jan. 26.

Raegan Beers added 12 points and 12 rebounds and spearheaded Oregon State's strong defensive play. Timea Gardiner also had 12 points, all on three-pointers.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points for the Buffaloes (20-4, 10-3).

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 86,

MICHIGAN STATE 71

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Celeste Taylor scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as Ohio State rolled to a win over Michigan State.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 19 points, Jacy Sheldon scored 18 and Taylor Thierry scored 12 for the Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1), who led by as many as 33 points in the second half.

Theryn Hallock had 18 points and Julia Ayrault scored 10 for Michigan State (17-7, 7-6).

NO. 6 STANFORD 73,

WASHINGTON STATE 58

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Cameron Brink had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals, Hannah Jump added 20 points and Stanford pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State.

Kiki Iriafen added 17 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists for Stanford (22-3, 11-2).

Bella Murekatete, Washington State's leader in scoring (13.4 per game), rebounding (7.5) and steals (1.8), fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cougars (15-10, 4-8), who scored nine of the final 12 points in the third quarter to trim their deficit to 53-51 going into the fourth, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Eleonora Villa led Washington State with 16 points and three steals. Astera Tuhina added 13 points. Murekatete finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting with 3 rebounds and 4 turnovers in 21 minutes.

NO. 9 UCLA 78,

ARIZONA STATE 45

LOS ANGELES -- Lauren Betts scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting and UCLA used a big third quarter to pull away from Arizona State.

The Bruins (19-4, 8-4) got 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists from Charisma Osborne. Kiki Rice added 12 points and eight rebounds.

As the tallest player on the court, the 6-7 Betts was too much down low for the Sun Devils. It was her second game back after missing four in a row because of an undisclosed medical reason. The team went 2-2 in her absence.

Jalyn Brown scored 25 points to lead the Sun Devils (10-14, 2-10), who are last in the Pac-12. They've lost 10 of 12.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 98,

FLORIDA STATE 94, 2OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Sonia Citron scored seven of Notre Dame's 10 points in the second overtime period, Kylee Watson came up with a key steal in the final seconds and Notre Dame finished off a come-from-behind victory against Florida State.

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame (18-5, 8-4) with 27 points. She missed 18 shots (7 for 25) but made 13 of 14 free throws. She also had 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Anna DeWolfe scored a season-high 24 points, including making 6 of 9 three-point attempts. Maddy Westbeld had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Citron finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Ta'Niya Latson led Florida State with 34 points. She had 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals but committed nine turnovers. Makayla Timpson had 18 points, 15 rebounds and 6 blocks for the Seminoles (17-8, 8-5).

NO. 14 INDIANA 95,

PURDUE 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Chloe Moore-McNeil scored a career-high 22 points, Mackenzie Holmes became Indiana's all-time leading scorer and the Hoosiers went on to defeat Purdue.

Holmes got the limelight in the fourth quarter, her layup midway through giving her 2,365 points, one more than Tyra Buss (2014-18). Holmes left the game to a standing ovation at the next dead ball.

Sara Scalia had 19 points for the Hoosiers (20-3, 11-2). Holmes finished with 17 points.

Mary Ashley Stevenson scored 16 points for the Boilermakers (10-13, 3-9). Caitlyn Harper added 13 points and Sophie Swanson had 11 points.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 74,

BOSTON COLLEGE 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Georgia Amoore scored 26 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and Virginia Tech beat Boston College.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Hokies and seventh consecutive loss for the Eagles.

Kitley had 15 rebounds and Olivia Summiel had 11 as Virginia Tech (20-4, 11-2) had a 51-29 advantage on the boards.

Boston College (11-15, 3-10) was led by T'Yana Todd and Teya Sidberry with 15 points each. Andrea Daley added 11 points.

NO. 20 UTAH 70,

OREGON 48

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jenna Johnson scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Maty Wilke hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points as No. 20 Utah beat Oregon.

Alissa Pili, who had two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half, scored 14 of her 16 in the second half for Utah (18-7, 8-5).

Phillipina Kyei made 7 of 9 from the floor and led the Ducks with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Grace VanSlooten scored 14 on 6-of-12 shooting.

Oregon (11-14, 2-10) has lost each of its last seven games, six of which were against ranked opponents.

NO. 23 SYRACUSE 73,

NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Dyaisha Fair made two free throws after an intentional foul with 2.3 seconds to play, lifting Syracuse to a win over Louisville.

Fair finished with 29 points for the Orange (20-4, 10-3) and Georgia Woolley had 14 points. Alyssa Latham had nine points and six blocks.

Nyla Harris scored a career-high for the second consecutive game, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville (20-5, 9-3), which had won eight consecutive in the series, including 81-69 on Feb. 1. Kiki Jefferson scored 13 points.

MEN'S TOP 25

NO. 20 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 95,

WICHITA 82, OT

WICHITA, Kan. -- Vladislav Goldin had 20 points and Brandon Weatherspoon scored 19 to lead No. 20 Florida Atlantic to an overtime win against Wichita State.

Florida Atlantic (19-5, 9-2) dominated the overtime period, outscoring Wichita State 21-8. The Owls shot 47.2% for the game.

Xavier Bell finished with 25 points off the bench for Wichita State (10-14, 2-9). Colby Rogers had 21. The Shockers shot 50.8% from the floor.

Bell hit a three-pointer with 42 seconds left in the second half to take a 73-72 lead. Late free throws for both teams sent the game to overtime tied at 74-74.