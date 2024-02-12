Sherwood man charged in 2017 shooting death in North Little Rock

A man wanted in connection to a 2017 shooting homicide was taken into custody Monday by the North Little Rock Police Department, according to an arrest report.

Marshadrick Velente Waddy, 37 of Sherwood, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. when he surrendered himself at the North Little Rock Police Headquarters with his attorney. He was booked on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges stemming from the July 28, 2017, shooting death of Damian Mitchell.

Waddy, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear in North Little Rock District Court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

According to online court records, Waddy had been charged on Jan. 25 with three felonies related to a separate crime that occurred on July 15, 2017.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, first degree battery and theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury. A plea and arraignment hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20.

On the night of Mitchell's death, officers were called at 3:38 a.m. to the 4800 block of Ira Street, where they found Mitchell lying in the street about a block from his home at 4723 Ira St., north of Broadway on the city's east side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell's neighbor, Mark Robinson, said there was a "commotion" in the area and then a single gunshot. Robinson, 41, said he saw a man who appeared to be lying down near train tracks across the street.

"He didn't move," Robinson said. "He just stayed in the same position."

Robinson said he called 911 and waited for police. When authorities showed him a photo of the man, he realized it was Mitchell.

Robinson said Mitchell was a longtime acquaintance who once bailed him out of jail.

According to court records, Mitchell had been a bail bondsman since 2000.

According to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story from the time, Mitchell had been scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2, 2017 in U.S. District Court on accusations that he was involved in a drug ring in central Arkansas.

He was among nine people named in an 18-count federal indictment unsealed in December 2015. Mitchell was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, along with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The investigation into Mitchell's murder is active and ongoing.