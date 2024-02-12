Ex-premier's allies lead Pakistani seats

ISLAMABAD -- Allies of imprisoned Pakistani ex-premier Imran Khan won more seats in national elections than the political parties who ousted him from power nearly two years ago, according to a final tally of results published Sunday.

The vote last Thursday to choose a new parliament was overshadowed by allegations of vote-rigging, an unprecedented mobile phone shutdown and the exclusion of Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, from the vote.

People from the PTI ran as independent candidates because of moves by the Election Commission and Supreme Court to cripple their party's participation. One step included stripping the party of its electoral symbol, which helps illiterate voters find candidates on the ballot. Another was banning party rallies.

Khan, who was kicked out of office through a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022, has been in prison since last August. He was barred from contesting the vote because of his criminal convictions and contends that his sentences and the slew of legal cases against him are politically motivated.

No party has won a majority to form a government, so Pakistan will have a coalition. The new parliament chooses the country's next prime minister.

Police detain 17 after Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL -- Turkish authorities detained 17 people in connection with an attack at an Istanbul campaign event for upcoming municipal elections, Turkey's interior minister said Sunday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided no details on the assailants' affiliation or motive for the attack that critically injured a woman.

At an election rally Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack and praised police and prosecutors for working to apprehend additional suspects.

Saturday's attack took place as Aziz Yeniay, a mayoral candidate in Istanbul's Kucukcemece district for the Justice and Development Party, was visiting an association, the Turkish semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The 32-year-old woman was hit by gunfire and the attackers escaped in a vehicle.

Police said they were reviewing security camera footage and had found 17 spent shell casings at the site. Footage showed people firing from a white car before speeding away.

King attends church following diagnosis

LONDON -- King Charles III cheerfully waved to well-wishers Sunday as he left church services near his country estate in eastern England, making his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced last week.

Wearing a tan overcoat against the February chill and carrying a rolled-up umbrella, Charles was joined by Queen Camilla at St. Mary Magdalene Church, just a few hundred yards from Sandringham House where the king is recuperating after his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The 20,000-acre Sandringham estate, 110 miles north of London, is a favorite refuge of the king's and offers a place of shelter where he can isolate from the risk of infection.

The appearance came a day after Charles expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said such thoughts are "the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he said in a statement, signed Charles R.

Greek officials find stranded migrants

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities found 84 migrants arriving by sea and arrested four individuals, accusing them of being the traffickers that transported them, the coast guard said Sunday.

Both incidents occurred early Saturday, it said.

In the first incident, the coast guard was alerted to a boat drifting because of mechanical failure at sea, 46 nautical miles south of the island of Crete.

A Greek Navy frigate found the boat and rescued a total of 72 individuals, 58 of them men and 14 minors, transporting them to Crete.

After questioning the new arrivals, the coast guard arrested two of them, ages 30 and 18, whom it suspected of being the traffickers that piloted the boat.

The boat had sailed from the Libyan port of Tobruk. The rescued migrants told Greek authorities that they had each paid between $2,000 and $4,000 for their passage to Greece.

In the second case, also early Saturday, the coast guard was informed that people had landed on a beach on the island of Rhodes.

A coast guard patrol boat then intercepted a speedboat with two men who were headed to the Turkish coast. The two foreigners, who were not carrying travel documents, declared they were 34 and 24 years old, respectively.

A little later, a Greek police patrol found 14 migrants, including five men, four women and five minors, authorities said.

Authorities believe the two arrested men were traffickers who were returning to their base in Turkey.



