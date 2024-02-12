UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men vs. Jackson State

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Jackson State 9-14, 5-5 SWAC; UAPB 10-13, 5-5 SWAC

SERIES Jackson State leads 19-6.

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Jordan O'Neal, 6-7, Sr.12.15.7

C Treyon Johnson, 6-11, Sr.2.73.6

G Keionte Cornelius, 5-10, Jr.4.90.8

G Coltie Young, 6-3, Jr.8.34.0

G Ken Evans, 6-5, Jr.18.65.1

COACH Mo Williams (23-33 in second season at Jackson State and 36-68 in fourth season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.18.65.9

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.15.23.5

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.17.21.7

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.11.03.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.27.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (28-58 in third season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Jackson St.UAPB

70.6Points for81.5

77.2Points against83.2

-0.4Rebound margin-4.2

-0.6Turnover margin-1.1

40.7FG pct.45.3

32.33-pt pct.37.9

70.7FT pct.76.0

CHALK TALK UAPB lost its second straight game on Feb. 10 to Alcorn State when it committed a season-high 19 turnovers. The Golden Lions also had 18 miscues in the loss to Prairie View A&M on Feb. 5. That was most UAPB had in a game until its matchup against Alcorn State. ... Jackson State stopped a four-game losing streak by beating Mississippi Valley State 77-69 in its previous contest. The Tigers outrebounded the Delta Devils 45-30. ... The Golden Lions will embark on a two-game road trip through Alabama for their next two games, beginning Saturday at Alabama State.

-- Erick Taylor