UAPB women’s advance box

UAPB women vs. Jackson State

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Jackson State 15-6, 10-0 SWAC; UAPB 13-10, 8-2 SWAC

SERIES Jackson State leads 19-6

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Miya Crump, 6-1, Gr.11.55.8

G Zakiya Mahoney, 5-10, Gr.6.23.3

G Andriana Avent, 6-0, Sr.10.92.3

G Keshuna Luckett, 5-8, Gr.6.02.5

C Angel Jackson, 6-6, Gr.8.86.4

COACH Tomekia Reed (114-53 in sixth season at Jackson State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.16.77.4

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.12.44.2

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.6.31.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.84.3

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.10.05.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (50-81 in fifth season at UAPB and 98-151 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Jackson St.UAPB

71.2Points for76.5

58.4Points against68.7

8.0Rebound margin2.0

2.5Turnover margin3.4

40.3FG pct.42.8

26.83-pt pct.28.8

69.2FT pct.65.1

CHALK TALK This matchup pits the top two teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. A win by UAPB would pull it within a game of first place. The teams will meet again on March 7 in Jackson, Miss. ... Jackson State leads the league in rebounding (42.6 rebounds/game) and scoring defense (58.4 points/game), while UAPB is third in rebounding (40.9 rebounds/game) and first in scoring (76.5 points/game). ... The current four-game winning streak the Golden Lions are on is a season-high. Jackson State, though, has won its last 10 games.

-- Erick Taylor