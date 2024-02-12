We are back to winter!

People were wearing shorts last week, and windows were open, and now there is snow in NW Arkansas, and it is cold statewide. Extreme fluctuations are not good in a garden. I walked several gardens last week, and I was dismayed at how much new growth I was seeing already. Particularly on big-leaf hydrangeas.

Big leaf hydrangeas are not one of the smartest plants in our gardens. The first whiff of warm weather and they think spring has sprung. The good news is that the cold weather we had in January didn't kill them. The bad news, is that they are more cold sensitive as they break dormancy. Older varieties only set flowers on old wood. If they get frozen back, that means no flowers for that season. At this point, we can't push the leaves back into the buds--we just have to hope for the best.

I did see an edgeworthia





beginning to bloom this week, along with winter jasmine.





Early daffodils and crocus





are starting to flower, and my hellebores are putting on a show.

Looking 10 days ahead, it looks like they are predicting even colder weather next weekend! Pay attention and cover low growing plants if you need to.



